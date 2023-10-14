Vivek Ramaswamy torches The Washington Post for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour article, calls it a ‘double standard’

Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate, criticized The Washington Post for its article on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which claimed that the pop star was adding billions to the U.S. economy.

NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE - OCTOBER 13: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the 2023 First in the Nation Leadership Summit on October 13, 2023 in Nashua, New Hampshire. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The Presidential candidate accused the newspaper of hypocrisy and double standards, saying that it believed in "trickle-down economics, but only for when it comes to Taylor Swift."

The Washington Post published an article on October 13, 2023, titled " So how much did Taylor Swift actually make from the Eras Tour?" The article estimated that Swift’s record-breaking tour, which was also released as a concert film in theaters, would bring in as much as $4.1 billion in revenue. The article also argued that the tour had a positive impact on the U.S. economy, creating jobs and boosting consumer spending.

Ramaswamy took to X (Formerly Twitter) to slam the article, saying that it was “the most absurd thing” he had ever read. He said that The Washington Post was “the same paper that tells us trickle-down economics is a myth” and that “corporate profits don’t benefit workers or consumers”. He said that the paper was “now telling us that Taylor Swift’s tour is a boon for the economy because it trickles down to everyone else”.

The Republican entrepreneur said that he had nothing against Taylor Swift or her fans, but he questioned the logic and consistency of The new outlet. He said that the paper was “trying to have it both ways” and that it was “either clueless or dishonest”. He said that he believed in free markets and free speech, but he also believed in “calling out BS when I see it”.

Ramaswamy is known for his outspoken views on various social and political issues, such as environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investing, which he opposes. He has also written a book called Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam2, in which he criticizes corporations for engaging in social activism for profit and power. He announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election in February 2023.

