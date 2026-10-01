Trina Braxton's husband, Von Scales, who lately had been a huge part of the singer's public persona with their cooking videos on social media, has passed away. A representative of the singer said that Von Scales has passed away Thursday. He was 58.

Trina Braxton and her husband, Von Scales, frequently posted cooking videos on Instagram. (Trina Braxton/ Instagram)

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TMZ reported that Von Scales died early Thursday morning around 2am ET in Atlanta, Georgia. The unnamed source cited in the report said that he was suffering from "heart-related problems." However, it is unclear if the singer's husband died from them. A cause of death has not been revealed.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Von Scales, beloved husband of Trina Braxton,” Braxton's representative's statement confirming the death read. “The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers but is asking for privacy at this time as they navigate this unfortunate event.”

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Scales, who married Trina Braxton in 2019 after her ex-husband Gabriel Solis died, was an entrepreneur. His career was very different from that of Braxton's. Scales was a Georgia-based entrepreneur. Reports suggest that he was associated with Hamilton Mill Family Complete Care as its Director of Wellness.

He is reportedly also associated with a chronic pain center in the St. Louis area. Some accounts also describe him as the proprietor of the clinic, though the exact details of his associations are unclear.

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It is also known the Von Scales previously worked in the real estate finance industry, with companies like Wells Fargo Home and Maxim Investment Group being among the organizations he was associated with.

Trina Braxton And Von Scales Relationship

Trina Braxton and Von Scales met in 2015 at a blind double date arranged by a mutual friend from the St. Louis area. After they got engaged in 2019, Trina Braxton revealed in an interview with Essence that their first date was a group outing with the former NFL player, Jamie Dukes. It was followed by a private date a couple of days later.

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They got engaged in March 2019 with Scales proposing during a family birthday trip to Napa Valley, California. They got married on December 15, 2019.

After their marriage, she had told People: "I'm married to an amazing man, and our night was about displaying our love for each other amongst our loved ones and including our loved ones and blending our families."