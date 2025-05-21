Walmart boycott again? Here's when and where it's happening amid price hike concerns

Walmart and its affiliated stores are facing a second nationwide boycott in 2025 as consumers protest against companies who have retracted their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives following Trump's return to the White House. Walmart's recent announcement that it would have to raise prices to offset the cost hikes resulting from Trump's trade policies sparked the recent confrontation between the President and the country's largest private sector employer.(AP/Representative)

The People's Union, a grassroots organization that spearheaded the one-day economic consumer blackout on February 28, will organise the May 20–26 Walmart boycott. Sam's Club, Walmart retail locations, and other related Walmart-branded enterprises, as well as private label products like Great Value and Equate, are all included in the boycott. The People's Union has targeted Amazon and Nestle in weekly boycotts since February 28.

Plans to boycott Walmart are in place through July 4, after which the group claims it will step up its efforts with more extensive measures. These boycotts follow other organizations' independent protests against Target and various other companies over their withdrawal from DEI programs.

Why is Walmart being boycotted?

The People's Union, founded by John Schwarz, has been in charge of organizing several boycotts. Schwarz previously admitted to USA TODAY that he had no idea how popular his initial video proposing a nationwide one-day consumer blackout on February 28 would become.

Schwarz, who shares updates about boycotts on his Instagram handle @theonecalledJai, has now detailed a number of more boycotts.

Schwarz urged consumers to boycott Walmart in a post on May 20th, saying, Walmart wants to raise prices again “after all the record profits, all the tax loopholes, and all the corporate greed.”

“But this time, because of the tariffs, as if they're not already raking in billions, as if they can't absorb the cost. As if you and I should carry this burden.”

Trump vs Walmart

Walmart's recent announcement that it would have to raise prices to offset the cost hikes resulting from Trump's trade policies sparked the recent confrontation between the President and the country's largest private sector employer.

Trump said Walmart should "EAT THE TARIFFS," rather than increasing costs for consumers. He chastised the firm for “blaming” his trade policies.

Are there any other planned boycotts?

The People's Union will boycott the following in the future:

Traget boycott: June 3-9

McDonald's boycott: June 24-30

Blackout on Independence Day: July 4