Walmart shoppers in Louisiana stunned as man arrives on unusual ‘support’ ride

Baker, Louisiana, Walmart shoppers were stunned this week when a group of men rode horses through the store aisles. Mason Webb, leading the ride, was arrested along with a juvenile for disturbing the peace. A third member of the group is expected to be arrested.(X/Collin Rugg)

Mason Webb, seen in the viral video leading his horse past the cash registers, told local news station WBRZ that the stunt wasn’t meant to hurt anyone; it was just because he had to bring his “emotional support animal.”

“It was fun, we were famous. That's all. We didn't wanna hurt nobody...” Webb said when asked about the bizarre incident.

He added that the group often rides through Baker and that it was just something they decided to do that day. “We always ride to Baker, and we just wanted to do it that day,” he explained.

Webb is part of a group that reportedly calls themselves the “cutthroat cowboys.” But their viral fame has now landed them on the radar of the Baker Police Department. Webb was arrested on Thursday, two days after the wild Walmart ride. A juvenile was also taken into custody.

Both face charges of disturbing the peace in a violent and tumultuous manner and unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.

A third person from the group is expected to be arrested, according to WBRZ.

'Horses don't belong in a situation like': Horsecare owner warns

Michael Frazier, who runs Frazier’s Homestead and cares for over 50 horses daily, told WAFB, “The horses look like they handled the situation pretty good. Horses don't belong in a situation like that, you don't know how they're going to react. If they react bad, somebody's going to get hurt.”

He added that the horses themselves could have been at risk if they had been startled inside the crowded store.

Just last year, a video went viral showing a Great Dane flying on a commercial aeroplane with its own seat. In 2019, a miniature horse named Flirty flew from Chicago to Omaha with its owner, who said the horse helped her with medical challenges.

One of the more infamous cases happened in 2018, when Brooklyn-based artist Ventiko attempted to board a United Airlines flight with her emotional support peacock, Dexter. She even offered to buy a second seat—but the airline refused.