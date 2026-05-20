Was ‘Donald’ once part of JD Vance’s name? Here’s the truth

US Vice President JD Vance has used several different names throughout his life, but many people are only now discovering that “Donald” was once part of his birth name.

Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, May 19, 2026, in Washington.(AP Photo)

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According to details revisited by the Irish Star, the Ohio Republican was originally born as James Donald Bowman before later becoming publicly known as JD Vance.

JD Vance’s original name

Vance was born James Donald Bowman in Middletown, Ohio, on August 2, 1984. The “Donald” and “Bowman” portions of his name came from his biological father, Donald Bowman.

In his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, Vance wrote that his parents separated “around the time I started walking,” describing a turbulent childhood marked by instability and changing father figures.

Years later, his mother Beverly remarried. Her third husband, Robert Hamel, later adopted Vance, leading to another legal name change.

Following the adoption, his name became James David Hamel, according to records cited by the Irish Star.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: JD Vance's ‘dead people’ vote Democrat remark sparks backlash; VP accused of reviving MAGA conspiracy Why did the name change? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: JD Vance's ‘dead people’ vote Democrat remark sparks backlash; VP accused of reviving MAGA conspiracy Why did the name change? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The report said the adoption process effectively removed “James Donald Bowman” from official documentation. Ohio state records reportedly list only “James David Hamel” on file. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report said the adoption process effectively removed “James Donald Bowman” from official documentation. Ohio state records reportedly list only “James David Hamel” on file. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even after the change, Vance continued using the initials “J.D.”, standing for James David, a nickname that stayed with him into adulthood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even after the change, Vance continued using the initials “J.D.”, standing for James David, a nickname that stayed with him into adulthood. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Hillbilly Elegy, Vance also reflected on his difficult upbringing and strained relationships with father figures. “Of all the things that I hated about my childhood, nothing compared to the revolving door of father figures,” he wrote. How did he become JD Vance? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Hillbilly Elegy, Vance also reflected on his difficult upbringing and strained relationships with father figures. “Of all the things that I hated about my childhood, nothing compared to the revolving door of father figures,” he wrote. How did he become JD Vance? {{/usCountry}}

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Vance later changed his surname again, this time choosing “Vance” in honor of his grandmother, Bonnie Blanton Vance, whom he frequently credits with raising him during his childhood.

According to the Irish Star, the legal switch to “Vance” took place in April 2013, shortly before his graduation from Yale Law School.

A statement cited in the report said Bonnie Vance, known in the family as “Mamaw”, had been his “north star” throughout his difficult childhood.

Also Read: Will US states face Medicare, Medicaid cuts over fraud crackdown? What JD Vance threatens

Why did ‘J.D.’ become ‘JD’?

One final adjustment came in 2021 when Vance entered national politics and dropped the periods from “J.D.”

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According to the report, his campaign confirmed at the time that “JD Vance” was simply his preferred public style.

Despite the various changes over the years, the report said his official legal name today remains James David Vance.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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