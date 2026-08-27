Was Gen. Randy George fired over Kid Rock probe? Here's the truth behind Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon decision

Days before Gen. Randy George was removed as the Army’s top officer, he was reportedly urged by a fellow general to halt an investigation into an unauthorized helicopter flyby over musician Kid Rock’s Tennessee property.

Pete Hegseth did not publicly give a reason for General Randy George’s dismissal. (REUTERS)

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According to a report published by The Washington Post on Wednesday, George wanted the Army to continue examining whether safety regulations were breached when two AH-64 Apache helicopters flew at low altitude over Kid Rock’s estate near Nashville on March 28.

At the time, Gen. Chris LaNeve, who served as the Army’s second-highest-ranking officer and is now being considered as a possible successor to George, reportedly told George that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not want the investigation to proceed.

George wanted investigation continued

The incident began March 28 when the two Apache helicopters passed over Kid Rock’s Tennessee estate.

Three days later, Army officials from the 101st Airborne Division at nearby Fort Campbell grounded the pilots and launched an administrative investigation, according to the Post.

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Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, later posted video of the helicopters on social media. The Trump supporter also used the post to take aim at California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a prominent Democratic critic of President Donald Trump.

George, meanwhile, reportedly believed the Army should continue looking into whether the pilots had violated safety rules.

Hegseth defends LaNeve

Hegseth did not directly respond to the reported conversation between George and LaNeve. Instead, in a statement cited by the Post, he strongly praised LaNeve and portrayed him as the type of officer the Army needs.

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“He is a back-to-basics, no politics, no-nonsense General — exactly what President Trump expects,” Hegseth said.

The reported exchange provides a previously undisclosed detail surrounding Hegseth’s decision to remove George as Army chief of staff on April 2. Hegseth did not publicly give a reason for George’s dismissal.

Wash Gen. Randy George fired over Kid Rock probe?

George had been expected to remain Army chief of staff until fall 2027, completing the standard four-year term. His abrupt removal therefore drew attention, particularly because no public explanation was initially provided.

The newly reported details about the Kid Rock helicopter investigation could offer additional context for the decision, although they do not establish that the probe was the reason George was fired.

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Kid Rock’s close ties to Trump also add a political dimension to the episode. The musician has been an outspoken supporter of the president and frequently criticizes Democratic politicians.