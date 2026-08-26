Trump says Dolly Parton's death feels like losing ‘a member of the family’, claims ‘she really liked me’

President Donald Trump likened the passing of country music legend Dolly Parton to the loss of a cherished family member, as he reflected on a cultural figure admired by Americans across the political spectrum. President Trump mourned Dolly Parton's death, likening her loss to that of a family member. (AP Photo) During an interview on conservative commentator Glenn Beck's radio show, Trump said, "She was unique. She was amazing. And to lose her, it's like you lose a member of the family. You know, we all knew her so well." Trump mentioned that Parton had a personal fondness for him, while also highlighting her well-known decision to remain apolitical, which has enabled her to avoid alienating half of her fanbase.

Deep Dive What did Donald Trump say about Dolly Parton's passing? Why did Trump order flags to be flown at half-mast after Parton's death? What was Dolly Parton's stance on political involvement?

"I knew her a little bit. She wasn't a very political person. She really liked me, I will tell you," the POTUS said. “But she was also of the opinion ‒ you know, the 50%, who needs to lose? I don't think it's 50, I think it's probably 20% of the fans, OK? Not 50. But she was a great person. She was just a nice person. I liked her a lot.”