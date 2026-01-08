Was Renee Nicole Good a legal observer filming anti-ICE protests? Victim's role under scanner

Renne Nicole Good, the 37-year-old woman identified as the victim of the ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday by her family. Amid the row over Good's death, her presence at the protest site has come under scrutiny. Minneapolis Police officers look on as members of law enforcement hold a perimeter around the scene where Renne Nicole Good was shot. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has claimed that she was part of the group of protestors and allegedly attempted to run over the agents. DHS Secretary called her "trained" and alleged that her actions amounted to "domestic terrorism."

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported, citing witnesses at the scene of the shooting, that Renee Nicole Good was a "legal observer" who was filming the protests amid the ongoing immigration raids by ICE agents in the city. A legal observer at a protest is a trained volunteer who monitors demonstrations to protect protesters’ legal rights.

A woman, identified as her spouse, was also accompanying her, videos from the scene showed. A family member of Renee Nicole Good said that she had a six-year-old child with her now-deceased ex-husband who she was co-parenting with her current spouse.

However, Renee Nicole Good's family has claimed that she was not involved with the protests in any way. Her mother, Donna Ganger, told the local newspaper, Minneapolis Star Tribune, that she was not involved in the protests and was "probably terrified of the situation."

"Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. She was extremely compassionate," Donna Ganger said. "She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot three times by the ICE agents after she reportedly refused to step out of her car on being asked by the agents.

Trump Reiterates DHS Claims President Donald Trump reacted to the shooting on Wednesday reiterating the DHS's claim that Renee Nicole Good weaponized her SUV and attempted to run over the agent. Trump blamed the death on the "radical left."

Trump wrote that he has "viewed the clip" of the incident and thought that Good “viciously ran over the ICE Officer.”

"It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense," Trump wrote.