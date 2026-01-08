Renee Nicole Good death: Can Minnesota prosecutor's office bring 'criminal charges' against ICE agent who shot her?

A local Minnesota County prosecutor's office has said that the state has the authority to bring criminal charges against the ICE agent who fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis. Renee Nicole Good was shot after she allegedly struck the agent with her vehicle. Video appeared to show Good’s Honda Pilot making contact with an ICE agent as he opened fire. Renee Nicole Good death: Can Minnesota prosecutor's office bring 'criminal charges' against ICE agent? (ODU English Department/Facebook)

Daniel Borgertpoepping, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, said a decision on prosecuting the ICE agent will be made only after the investigation is over.

“We have jurisdiction to bring charges, as do the feds. It’s a little bit of a complicated interplay but the bottom line is yes, we have jurisdiction to bring criminal charges,” Borgertpoepping told the Associated Press.

Read More | Renee Nicole Good death: Protester burns American flag on Minneapolis street after ICE shooting | Video

The investigation remains active. There is no timeline on how long it will continue.

DHS, Donald Trump say ICE agent killed woman in self-defense Both the Department of Homeland Security and President Donald Trump said that Good was shot and killed in self-defense when she sped her car towards him. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Good was “stalking and impeding” federal law enforcement all day, adding that she went on to “weaponize her vehicle” against ICE agents. “The ICE officer, fearing for his life, and the other officers around him… fired defensive shots. He used his training to save his own life and that of his colleagues,” Noem said at a press conference held Wednesday evening, January 7.

Read More | Minneapolis ICE shooting: Trump claims Renee Nicole Good ‘viciously ran over’ officer, blames ‘radical left’

Trump said Good “viciously ran over the ICE Officer,” adding that he is now recovering in a hospital. “I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital,” he wrote.

Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, told the Star Tribune that her daughter was “one of the kindest people I’ve ever known.” “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being,” she added.

The mother further said that Good was “probably terrified,” adding that the circumstances of the death were “so stupid.”