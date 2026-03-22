Was Robert Mueller a billionaire? A look at former FBI chief's net worth

Former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III passed away at the age of 81 on Friday evening. Robert S. Mueller III, who served as FBI Director for more than 12 years, passed away at 81. His tenure included the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (AFP)

“With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away”, his family stated in a statement Saturday. “His family asks that their privacy be respected.”

Last year in August, his family informed The New York Times that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2021. However, the exact cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

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Robert Mueller's FBI role Mueller held the position of FBI director for more than a decade, having joined the agency shortly before the September 11 attacks in 2001. His 12-year leadership of the FBI ranks among the longest in history, second only to J. Edgar Hoover. He was originally scheduled to resign in 2011 (as Congress established a 10-year term limit for the role), but his tenure was extended due to the Obama administration's difficulties in identifying a successor who was acceptable to both Democrats and Republicans.

Mueller was designated as special counsel in May 2017 to lead the contentious investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election. At that moment, he stated he would fulfill his duties "to the best of my ability."

In 2018, Mueller was among the finalists for Time's "Person of the Year" award due to his efforts as special counsel.

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Robert Mueller: A military veteran A military veteran, Mueller received several honors for his service in Vietnam, including a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and two Navy Commendation Medals.

Robert Mueller's net worth The precise net worth of Mueller has not been officially verified. However, various estimates suggest that his wealth falls within the range of: $4.2 million to $15.2 million according to financial disclosures, as per a report from Politico in 2017.

Certain financial tracking assessments approximate it to be around $7 million.

Additionally, Money magazine suggests that he was probably earning a six-figure salary in his capacity as special counsel.