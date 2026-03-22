Was Robert Mueller a billionaire? A look at former FBI chief's net worth
Robert S. Mueller III, former FBI Director and special counsel, died at 81. His cause of death remains undisclosed.
Former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III passed away at the age of 81 on Friday evening.
“With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away”, his family stated in a statement Saturday. “His family asks that their privacy be respected.”
Last year in August, his family informed The New York Times that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2021. However, the exact cause of his death is yet to be revealed.
Also Read: 'I’m glad he’s dead', Trump's reaction to ex-FBI chief Robert Mueller's passing sparks online uproar
Robert Mueller's FBI role
Mueller held the position of FBI director for more than a decade, having joined the agency shortly before the September 11 attacks in 2001. His 12-year leadership of the FBI ranks among the longest in history, second only to J. Edgar Hoover. He was originally scheduled to resign in 2011 (as Congress established a 10-year term limit for the role), but his tenure was extended due to the Obama administration's difficulties in identifying a successor who was acceptable to both Democrats and Republicans.
Mueller was designated as special counsel in May 2017 to lead the contentious investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election. At that moment, he stated he would fulfill his duties "to the best of my ability."
In 2018, Mueller was among the finalists for Time's "Person of the Year" award due to his efforts as special counsel.
Also Read: Robert Mueller family: All we know about ex-FBI boss wife Ann Standish and children
Robert Mueller: A military veteran
A military veteran, Mueller received several honors for his service in Vietnam, including a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and two Navy Commendation Medals.
Robert Mueller's net worth
The precise net worth of Mueller has not been officially verified. However, various estimates suggest that his wealth falls within the range of: $4.2 million to $15.2 million according to financial disclosures, as per a report from Politico in 2017.
Certain financial tracking assessments approximate it to be around $7 million.
Additionally, Money magazine suggests that he was probably earning a six-figure salary in his capacity as special counsel.
Was Robert Mueller a billionaire?
No, Mueller was not a billionaire. His net worth was in the multi-million-dollar range, which is considerably less than that of affluent business leaders or politicians engaged in substantial private enterprises.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More