'I’m glad he’s dead', Trump's reaction to ex-FBI chief Robert Mueller's passing sparks online uproar
Robert S. Mueller III, ex-FBI director and key figure in post-9/11 terrorism efforts, died at 81.
Robert S. Mueller III, the former director of the FBI, died on Friday night at the age of 81. He was know for converting the country’s leading law enforcement agency into a force combating terrorism following the attacks on September 11, 2001. He later served as special counsel overseeing the investigation into connections between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
“With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away”, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. “His family asks that their privacy be respected.”
Following his passing, Trump wrote on Truth Social, :Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead.” He added, “He can no longer hurt innocent people!”
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Trump faces backlash
Trump's remarks drew backlash on social media, with of critics saying that “One day people will be saying the same about him.”
“Disgusting, even for Donald Trump. Celebrating someone’s death just proves what you are , petty, vindictive, and terrified of accountability. Robert Mueller did his job, you’re still running from the truth. This isn’t strength. It’s moral bankruptcy on full display,” another commented.
“The President of the United States ladies and gentlemen,” a third user while slamming Trump wrote.
“No humanity just straight up evil,” one more commented.
Robert Mueller's job as FBI boss
During his tenure at the FBI, Mueller initiated a comprehensive reform of the bureau’s mission to address the law enforcement requirements of the 21st century, commencing his 12-year term just one week before the September 11 attacks and serving under presidents from both political parties. He was appointed by then Republican President George W. Bush.
The catastrophic event immediately transformed the bureau’s primary focus from addressing domestic crime to thwarting terrorism, a transition that placed an extraordinarily challenging benchmark on Mueller and the entire federal government: averting 99 out of 100 terrorist plots was deemed insufficient.
Later, he served as special counsel in the Justice Department’s inquiry regarding the potential illegal coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the results of the 2016 presidential election.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More