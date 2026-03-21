Following his passing, Trump wrote on Truth Social, :Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead.” He added, “He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

“With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away”, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. “His family asks that their privacy be respected.”

Robert S. Mueller III, the former director of the FBI , died on Friday night at the age of 81. He was know for converting the country’s leading law enforcement agency into a force combating terrorism following the attacks on September 11, 2001. He later served as special counsel overseeing the investigation into connections between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Trump faces backlash Trump's remarks drew backlash on social media, with of critics saying that “One day people will be saying the same about him.”

“Disgusting, even for Donald Trump. Celebrating someone’s death just proves what you are , petty, vindictive, and terrified of accountability. Robert Mueller did his job, you’re still running from the truth. This isn’t strength. It’s moral bankruptcy on full display,” another commented.

“The President of the United States ladies and gentlemen,” a third user while slamming Trump wrote.

“No humanity just straight up evil,” one more commented.

Robert Mueller's job as FBI boss During his tenure at the FBI, Mueller initiated a comprehensive reform of the bureau’s mission to address the law enforcement requirements of the 21st century, commencing his 12-year term just one week before the September 11 attacks and serving under presidents from both political parties. He was appointed by then Republican President George W. Bush.

The catastrophic event immediately transformed the bureau’s primary focus from addressing domestic crime to thwarting terrorism, a transition that placed an extraordinarily challenging benchmark on Mueller and the entire federal government: averting 99 out of 100 terrorist plots was deemed insufficient.

Later, he served as special counsel in the Justice Department’s inquiry regarding the potential illegal coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the results of the 2016 presidential election.