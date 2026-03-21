Robert Mueller family: All we know about ex-FBI boss wife Ann Standish and children

Robert Mueller, the ex-special counsel who conducted an investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election and the connections between Donald Trump and Moscow, has passed away. He was 81 years old. Former special counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election, has died at 81 (REUTERS)

Robert Mueller's family shares news of his passing In a statement, Mueller's family said, “With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away last night.” They urged public to respect their privacy.

Also Read: 'I’m glad he’s dead', Trump's reaction to ex-FBI chief Robert Mueller's passing sparks online uproar

Mueller was appointed as special counsel in 2017 by then-deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein to manage the federal inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The specific cause of Mueller's death was not revealed right away. However, it is known that Mueller had been suffering from Parkinson's disease, a condition that was made public in August 2025.

Trump reacts to Robert Mueller's death Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump gave shocking reaction to his demise, saying: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Muller is reportedly survived by his wife and their two daughters.

Robert Mueller family: All we know about his wife and children Mueller tied knot with Ann Standish in 1966, a union that endured for nearly sixty years. Together, they raised two daughters, Cynthia and Melissa. Ann remained a steadfast presence throughout his extensive career in public service, which spanned from the Marine Corps to the upper echelons of federal law enforcement.

Mueller and Ann were blessed with two daughters, Cynthia and Melissa. Information regarding their lives has been largely kept private, in line with Mueller's approach to his own public persona throughout his career. He used to stay away the limelight.