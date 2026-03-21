Robert Mueller family: All we know about ex-FBI boss wife Ann Standish and children
Robert Mueller, known for his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, has passed away at age 81.
Robert Mueller, the ex-special counsel who conducted an investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election and the connections between Donald Trump and Moscow, has passed away. He was 81 years old.
Robert Mueller's family shares news of his passing
In a statement, Mueller's family said, “With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away last night.” They urged public to respect their privacy.
Also Read: 'I’m glad he’s dead', Trump's reaction to ex-FBI chief Robert Mueller's passing sparks online uproar
Mueller was appointed as special counsel in 2017 by then-deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein to manage the federal inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The specific cause of Mueller's death was not revealed right away. However, it is known that Mueller had been suffering from Parkinson's disease, a condition that was made public in August 2025.
Trump reacts to Robert Mueller's death
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump gave shocking reaction to his demise, saying: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”
Muller is reportedly survived by his wife and their two daughters.
Robert Mueller family: All we know about his wife and children
Mueller tied knot with Ann Standish in 1966, a union that endured for nearly sixty years. Together, they raised two daughters, Cynthia and Melissa. Ann remained a steadfast presence throughout his extensive career in public service, which spanned from the Marine Corps to the upper echelons of federal law enforcement.
Mueller and Ann were blessed with two daughters, Cynthia and Melissa. Information regarding their lives has been largely kept private, in line with Mueller's approach to his own public persona throughout his career. He used to stay away the limelight.
Robert Mueller's early life
Mueller was born in New York City to Robert Swan Mueller Jr., a DuPont executive, and Alice C. Truesdale. He was raised in Princeton, New Jersey, as the oldest of five siblings. His four younger sisters, Susan, Sandra, Joan, and Patricia, were raised alongside him in what could be described as a comfortable and well-structured home.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More