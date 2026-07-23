Was there a shooting in Lakewood Township, NJ today? Reports, videos of incident sparks concern

Residents of Lakewood, in Ocean County, New Jersey were left concerned on Thursday afternoon after reports emerged on social media of a possible shooting.

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A video was posted on the Facebook page Lakewood Scoop in which showed police arresting an individual in Lakewood. The Facebook page, which shares news and updates on incidents from Lakewood, NJ, claimed that the man fired multiple shots before he was being nabbed by police.

However, as of now, no information regarding the incident has come from the Lakewood Police Department, as of this writing. There is no information, so far, if a shooting took place. No local news outlet has also confirmed the details of the reported incident.

Lakewood Township is one of the largest municipalities in Ocean County, located in central New Jersey, about 10 miles west of the Jersey Shore. It is known for its large Orthodox Jewish community. It hosts the Georgian Court University and the historic Strand Theater.

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