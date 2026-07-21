Was there an explosion in San Francisco today? Incident at 24 Hours Fitness on Montgomery St- What we know

An incident at 24 Hours Fitness on Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco, California on Monday afternoon triggered panic around a possible explosion. Many residents reported hearing a loud explosion sound in the nearby areas.
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As of now, no confirmation has come from the San Francisco Police Department about a potential explosion on Montgomery Street. According to Citizen app, which sends emergency alerts based on user's reports, the incident seemed to a fireworks incident mistaken for a possible explosion.
Multiple residents of downtown San Francisco reported on social media about hearing a loud boom sound this afternoon. Many thought it was an explosion, with some even claiming that their "buildings were shaking." Residents say that firetrucks are now responding to the incident.
“Loud explosion heard in downtown SF. Curious to learn details,” added another who heard the blast today.
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“Loud explosion heard in downtown SF. Curious to learn details,” added another who heard the blast today.
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Montgomery Street is a major north-south street in San Francisco's Financial District, running through the heart of downtown. It stretches from The Embarcadero near the waterfront westward into the Financial District before continuing south.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.