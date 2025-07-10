Washington, DC, flash flood watch: Which key areas are under threat

A strong storm has already struck the Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast on Wednesday and is threatening to cause severe thunderstorms and flash flooding for over 27 million people in Washington, D.C. As severe storms threaten the East Coast, Texas and New Mexico are recovering from devastating floods, with significant casualties reported and FEMA assisting in recovery efforts.(AP)

National Weather Service (NWS) reported flash flood warnings are currently active for Washington, D.C., Maryland, and parts of Virginia until 8:45 PM ET.

“A Flood Watch has been issued for locations to the east of the Blue Ridge for Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening,” NWS Baltimore-Washington posted on X.

Rainfalls of 2 to 3 inches on an hourly basis are predicted in some parts. Flooding would occur quickly, considering the fact that the soil would already be saturated due to recent downpours. Storm drains are an extreme threat, causing flash floods on the streets of a park such as D.C.

Key areas currently under threat in Washington

Washington, D.C.

Leesburg

Warrenton

Fredericksburg

La Plata

Lexington Park

The NWS has also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the broader Mid-Atlantic region through midnight. Officials say the greatest threats are wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail, and brief tornadoes, like the one spotted in northern D.C. on Wednesday evening.

“Flash flooding is also a major concern with these storms that are expected to produce very heavy downpours,” the NWS warned.

On Thursday, more severe storms are expected to develop across North and South Carolina, bringing with them fresh risks of flooding and wind damage.

Notably, authorities have already reported over 120 deaths in Texas alone, and 172 people went missing in the flash flood disasters. On 4 July, Kerr County, the affected locality with the largest number of deaths, witnessed a horrific surge in the height of rivers, where more than 40 people lost their lives, 36 of them were children.

President Donald Trump has signed a disaster declaration for Kerr County, and FEMA is now assisting with search and rescue operations.

In New Mexico, at least three people, including two children, died in record-breaking floods in the Village of Ruidoso. Officials said, “The Rio Ruidoso rose to a record-breaking 20 feet, 5 feet higher than the previous record.”