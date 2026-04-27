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Wasn't worried, wanted to see what was happening: Trump on evacuation after shooting

Wasn't worried, wanted to see what was happening: Trump on evacuation after shooting

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:22 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, US President Donald Trump said he wanted to see what was happening when Secret Service agents hustled him out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night after a gunman opened fire at the hotel.

Wasn't worried, wanted to see what was happening: Trump on evacuation after shooting

In an interview with CBS '60 Minutes', Trump described the chaotic moments that ensued after shots were fired at the Washington Hilton hotel, one floor above the basement-level ballroom, which was the venue of the annual dinner.

"I wasn't worried. I understand life. We live in a crazy world," Trump said when asked how worried he was about possible injuries after hearing the gunshots.

The US President said his curiosity to see for himself what was happening probably slowed the Secret Service's efforts to rush him to safety.

"I wanted to see what was happening. I wasn't making it that easy for them. I wanted to see what was going on. And by that time we started to realise maybe it was a bad problem, different kind of problem, a bad one – and different than what would be normal noise from a ballroom," he said.

"Yeah, he did write that, I'm not a rapist … I read the manifesto. You know, he's a sick person. You shouldn't be reading that on 60 Minutes, you're a disgrace, but go ahead, let's finish the interview," the president said.

When the interviewer followed up by asking if he believed the shooter was referring specifically to him, Trump said: "I'm not a pedophile...You read that crap from some sick person? I got associated with all stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated."

The President urged the White House Correspondents' Association to reschedule the event within the next 30 days.

"I don't want to see it be cancelled. I think it's really bad for a crazy person to be able to cancel something like this," Trump said, adding: "It's not that I want to go. I'm very busy. I don't need that."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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