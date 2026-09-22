Watch: Trump berates CNN at UNGA amid WH ban, tells Kaitlan Collins 'You shouldn't be...'

President Donald Trump directed sharp criticism toward CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins prior to delivering his remarks before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, occurring within the context of the White House's decision to restrict CNN, MSNBC, and Politico from accessing official events.

During his UN address, Trump berated CNN's Kaitlan Collins, who questioned him about public opinion on the U.S. involvement in Iran. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

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The three aforementioned news organizations have initiated legal proceedings against the POTUS, asserting that such restrictions constitute a violation of First Amendment protections.

Collins posed an inquiry to Trump upon his arrival at the United Nations building, stating: "Two thirds of Americans don't think the U.S. is winning the war with Iran. When will it end?"

“You should not be here covering me. You said you weren't going to cover me. You shouldn't be covering me,” Trump responded.

Also Read: Who is Betsy Klein? Melania Trump approves CNN reporter for major event amid Trump's ban on outlet

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Deep Dive What prompted Trump to ban CNN, MSNBC, and Politico from the White House? Trump banned the three media organizations claiming they disseminated 'fake news'. This decision was reportedly influenced by recent coverage of the midterm elections and his dissatisfaction with specific journalism. What legal action have CNN, MSNBC, and Politico taken in response to the White House ban? The three news organizations have filed a lawsuit against Trump and his administration, arguing that the ban violates their First Amendment rights to free speech and a free press. How has Trump's media ban affected coverage of presidential events? With the ban in place, the White House press pool has ceased coverage of presidential events, resulting in no pool feed for major occurrences, including Trump's trip to the UN General Assembly.

Trump's coverage

{{^usCountry}} Five principal television networks—CNN, CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC—share rotating duties for coordinated video documentation of Trump's activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Five principal television networks—CNN, CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC—share rotating duties for coordinated video documentation of Trump's activities. {{/usCountry}}

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Following CNN's exclusion, uncertainty surrounded whether pool responsibilities would be transferred to an alternative network. Non-television pool organizations will maintain their presence alongside the president, ensuring continued coverage through alternative means, though video documentation will not be available.

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In a communication distributed to White House pool subscribers on Monday morning, pool director Bryan Boughton of Fox News stated, "[E]ffective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President."

"This follows the White House's position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place. All other pool coverage will continue as normal, including Congress, VIPs, and selected events in Washington and around the country."

Trump's UNGA speech: Know what to expect

The President's eagerly awaited address to the UNGA is set to take place on Tuesday morning.

Trump is anticipated to deliberate on the initiative with Gulf nation leadership during a meeting scheduled for later today in New York, according to three sources who briefed CNN. The initiative itself commenced circulation during the preceding week, sources said.

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The United States' commitment to allocate resources toward infrastructure restoration and development initiatives within the region demonstrates the extent to which the conflict has inflicted substantial harm on the region through extensive infrastructure deterioration and the disruption of energy sector exports.

The six-page initiative, designated as the Partnership for Allies Construction and Trust (PACT), outlines a strategic framework for a $50 billion investment fund designed to finance the development of pipelines, refineries, ports, and other critical infrastructure requirements.