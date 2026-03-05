McDonald's CEO launches 'burger battle', Wendy's, Burger King, A&W join in; 'chief eating officer' - Watch

Wendy's, McDonald's , A&W, and Burger King have all weighed in on the burger debate, leading to buzz about an all-out fast food war. Videos of high level officials within the organizations trying out their own burgers have gone viral.

It all began some days back. McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski kicked off the food fight, posting a video of himself eating the new Big Arch burger, in order to promote the product. He said “That’s a big bite for a big arch!”.

The video went viral and soon others joined in. On Tuesday, Burger King posted a video of president Tom Curtis eating the signature whopper cheeseburger on Instagram. “Thought we’d replay this,” the caption read.

On Wednesday, Wendy's appeared to enter the fray as well, showing U.S. President Pete Suerken trying one of the iconic Baconator burgers. On LinkedIn, they wrote “Lots of chatter this week about burgers. Thought we’d remind everyone what fresh, never frozen tastes like. Our U.S. President Pete Suerken knows a burger that’s worth a second bite. What’s your favorite way to eat a Wendy’s hamburger?”

On X, they remarked “This is what it looks like when you don’t have to pretend to like your “product”.”

North Vancouver-based A&W also got in on the buzz. They posted a video of Canadian TV commercial celebrity Allen Lulu, who has been the face of the brand, trying their Teen Burger.

“We love this product. Which most people call a burger. I don’t even know how to attack it,” Lulu says in the video shared on Instagram.

Amid ‘burger battle’ fans hail ‘chief eating officer’ role The videos, where all of the fast food companies are pushing their own burgers, has led to buzz about a ‘burger battle’.

“A video of Wendy’s U.S. president Pete Suerken eating a Baconator has ignited a fast-food marketing battle online,” a page remarked. Another labeled it as a video arriving amid the ongoing battle.

One person humorously remarked “I want WWB. World War Burger. I want drive by pickles. Ketchup and mustard sprayed on people’s windshields. Late night break-ins stealing all the lids. I want this cartoon war.”

Amid the taste-test format of videos, many also hailed the ‘chief eating officer’ role, a riff on CEO, or the chief executive officer. “I have a proposal for fast food chains. Give me the title Chief Eating Officer and film me eating your “product” and I will actually look like a know how to eat a burger and that I enjoy it. DMs open,” a person quipped.

Another added “I am hereby appointing myself the CEO (Chief Eating Officer) of Wendys. I will do this ad for free…”.