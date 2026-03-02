McDonald’s CEO salary and net worth: Chris Kempczinski brutally mocked over viral ‘product’ video

Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, faced mockery on social media following the release of a viral video in which he appeared to struggle while trying a new super-sized menu item — which he peculiarly referred to as a "product" — at the fast food establishment. Chris Kempczinski, the CEO of McDonald’s, has faced ridicule on social media following a viral video that showed him having difficulty biting into a new super-sized menu offering at the fast-food restaurant. (Chris Kempczinski/Instagram)

The video, shared on social media last month, features Kempczinski hesitantly sampling the new "Big Arch" burger, set to launch in the United States on Tuesday.

“I love this product, it is so good. I’m going to do a tasting right now, but I’m going to eat this for my lunch, just so you know,” the McDonald’s CEO stated in a viral video.

The "big burger" consists of "two quarter-pound patties, a delectable Big Arch sauce, and some lettuce, accompanied by crispy onions and pickles, the executive elaborated.

Kempczinski then found it challenging to approach the oversized sandwich, admitting he "didn’t even know how to attack it," as he cautiously raised the burger to his mouth.

“Mmm, that is so good, that’s a big bite for a Big Arch,” the CEO remarked after taking a humorously small bite and angling the burger toward the camera.

Christopher J Kempczinski's viral video draws netizens' attention, faces ridicule Users on social media quickly criticized Kempczinski for handling the burger as if it were an unfamiliar object and questioned whether the CEO truly enjoys indulging in his company’s menu offerings.

One person commented on Instagram, “Man’s aura screams kale salad,” another user said, “This was the most unnatural thing I’ve ever seen."

“Why does he look like he’s scared to bite it?” a third person remarked.

Blasting Kempczinski over corporate language in a clip made for customers, one w

“It Scares me when you call food ‘product,'” another commenter wrote.

“He def don’t eat McDonald's [sic],” the most-liked comment read.

The recently introduced huge burger has attracted a dedicated following in both Canadian and European markets in 2024, leading to its eventual inclusion in the permanent menu in the UK and Ireland.

The new Big Arch Burger contains 1,020 calories, which is almost equivalent to the total calories found in a full Big Mac Meal — comprising both fries and a medium Coke, as stated on the McDonald’s website.

Christopher J Kempczinski's salary and net worth As of October 29, 2025, Christopher J Kempczinski is estimated to have a net worth of no less than $45 million. reported BENZINGA. He possesses 34,445 shares of MCD stock. Since 2021, he has sold 104,090 shares of MCD stock, amounting to an estimated $15.4 million.

Kempczinski was awarded over $10.8 million in compensation for the year 2020, even though the company did not meet its performance targets, reported CNBC, referencing a company filing.

In 2020, Kempczinski's base salary amounted to $963,500 (which is more than Rs. 7.93 crores). Additionally, he received $383,000 (over ₹3.15 crore) in other compensation forms, including the use of the company's private jet, as per CNBC.

Kempczinski's remuneration in 2020 was 1,189 times greater than the median salary of a McDonald's employee, who earned $9,124 that year, according to company estimates.