What was on Trump’s big McDonald’s order? New details emerge amid health concerns

New details about President Donald Trump’s eating habits have resurfaced following media coverage that revisited questions about his health. Trump has previously explained his preference for chain restaurants as a matter of consistency.(REUTERS)

The information comes from Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters, who described Trump’s McDonald’s order during the 2024 campaign trail in an October 2025 podcast interview, as reported by People.

RNC chair recounts McDonald’s meal

Gruters said Trump had “hot fries waiting for him from McDonald’s,” followed by a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, and a Big Mac. He added that Trump may have combined two of the sandwiches.

The account was later referenced in a Wall Street Journal profile, which noted that Trump said his diet has not changed and that he remains in “perfect health.”

Calorie count

Marca reported that each of the sandwiches mentioned by Gruters is typically sold as part of a combo meal with fries and a drink.

Based on standard nutritional estimates cited by Marca, a meal consisting of three sandwiches and large fries would total roughly 1,970 calories, near the commonly cited daily intake for adults.

Trump's love for fast-food

Trump’s preference for McDonald’s has been documented previously. In the 2017 book Let Trump Be Trump, former aides David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski wrote that Trump frequently ordered multiple fast-food items, including Big Macs and Filet-O-Fish, and that his campaign plane was stocked with packaged snacks and Diet Coke. These details were reported by People.

Trump has previously explained his preference for chain restaurants as a matter of consistency. During a 2016 CNN town hall, he said he favored national chains because of their predictable standards and food preparation, according to People.

Trump's health has received media attention recently. He said the visible bruising on his hands was caused by taking a higher-than-recommended daily dose of aspirin. He rejected claims that he appeared drowsy during meetings, maintaining that his health has not declined.