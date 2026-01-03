Donald Trump planning to wear a custom military uniform? Here's the truth

An image of a fake news report from Politico is circulating online, alleging that Politico published an article claiming President Donald Trump planned to wear a custom military uniform to honour each branch of the U.S. armed forces. A fake news report claiming Trump planned to wear a military uniform is circulating online, falsely attributed to Politico reporters(REUTERS)

The image of the news report is falsely attributed to supposed Politico reporters Quinn Jackson and Maya Ozery.

The hoax post, which quoted “White House insiders”, was shared across Reddit and quickly sparked debate and memes.

Read more: Trump slams Pakistan-origin London Mayor in the new interview

Social media reacts

Comments from Democrats and critics are flowing in under the image. Some comments are about the authenticity of the post and ask if the news is actually true.

A user on Facebook commented, “Is that headline from The Onion? It's so hard these days to tell what's satire and what he's actually saying and doing.”

Some are criticizing Trump without fact-checking the image and saying, “Wearing all those medals that people earn, and he just puts them on. He just takes and doesn’t earn anything but takes credit for everything.”

Another user writes, “The President is a civil position and not a military position. Trump can NOT wear any military uniform."

Some people have believed the news and seem to be mocking Trump's lack of experience in serving the military, saying, “A weak man’s idea of strength. Nothing but a tin pot dictator. He wouldn’t last one day of boot camp, and the first week is just administration and learning to walk in step.”

Read more: White House asks for resignation of top aide to FDA chief, Politico reports

No article on Politico, no credible source about Trump wearing a military uniform

There is no such article on Politico's official website. The reporters Quinn Jackson and Maya Ozery are not listed as staff or contributors in Politico's masthead or any verified newsroom.

The image is likely produced using AI or basic image editing.

Moreover, there is no confirmation from the White House and Donald Trump himself of the news that the President will consider “wearing a custom military uniform, citing Commander-in-Chief role.”