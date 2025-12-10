Trump slams Pakistan-origin London Mayor in the new interview; details here

In a blistering interview published by Politico on December 9, President Donald Trump launched a fierce attack on London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, the son of Pakistani immigrants and the first Muslim mayor of London. President Donald Trump slams Pakistan-origin London Mayor in the new Politico interview(Getty Images via AFP)

A burning criticism of Khan, immigration and Europe

Trump described Khan as a “disaster” while accusing him of presiding over a transformed city, and warned that unchecked immigration had changed London permanently.

“He gets elected because so many people have come in. They vote for him now,” Trump said. “He’s a horrible mayor. He’s an incompetent mayor, but he’s a horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor … I think he’s done a terrible job. London’s a different place. I love London. I love London. And I hate to see it happen.”

The criticism of Khan was a part of a broader callout of Europe, saying that he continent is “decaying” due to liberal immigration policies and “political correctness.” He also expressed pessimism about the future of European nations, claiming many might become “non-viable” if immigration continued unchecked.

Trump’s remarks mark one of the scathing public attacks on a European mayor by a sitting U.S. president, reviving the old rivalry.

Animosity between Trump and Khan is not new

Trump's clash with Khan dates back to 2015, when then-presidential candidate Trump proposed a Muslim ban. His proposal was publicly condemned by Khan. Since then, Trump has variously labelled Khan a “stone-cold loser” and a “national disgrace.”

Over the years, Trump has repeatedly attacked Khan, describing him with derogatory terms before and after major terror incidents in London. He has often linked immigration and security failures to Khan’s leadership.

Recent statements from 2025, particularly the UNGA speech, position the criticism more widely around immigration policy, multiculturalism, and "Sharia law," even though some of the rhetoric expressly cites "immigrants," crime, and cultural change.

In response, Khan publicly condemned the comments. He said, “I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic, and he is Islamophobic.” He emphasized London's global status as a multicultural, inclusive capital.

UK politicians respond to remarks

The Irish news reported that in the UK, senior politicians quickly came to Khan’s defense. Yvette Cooper, the country’s Foreign Secretary, publicly praised Europe’s resilience and warned against “fear-driven politics.” She described Khan’s record in London as “excellent” and rejected Trump’s narrative as “destructive, not constructive.”

After the Sharia sneer, MP Rosena Allin‑Khan said Trump’s attacks were “lies” about London, and called for an official response against what she described as racism and Islamophobia, The National reported.

In this regard, Khan himself issued a warning about the threat before the 2025 U.S. presidential inauguration. He warned that Western democracies are facing a "resurgent far-right" and denounced political discourse and internet platforms for fostering "hate and misinformation."