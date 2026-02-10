McNugget Caviar kit ‘sold out’ after brief website crash, customers say: ‘Feels like scam’

McDonald's Valentine's Day special free McNugget Caviar kit went up for booking at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday on the website. However, as the sale went live, what followed was a disaster. Actor Michael Keaton dressed as a McDonalds employee. (Representational) (REUTERS)

Amid the surge of traffic from interested buyers, the website crashed within minutes of the sale going live. When it loaded eventually, the McNugget Caviar Kit was sold out. It left many McDonald's customers visibly frustrated. Many also alleged it was a scam.

“The McDonalds McNugget Caviar sold out in 2 minutes,” one user wrote. “The website didn’t even work for more than 2 seconds. I wouldn’t be surprised if the whole thing was fake.”