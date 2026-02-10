McNugget Caviar kit ‘sold out’ after brief website crash, customers say: ‘Feels like scam’
McDonald’s Valentine’s Day McNugget Caviar kit sold out within minutes after heavy traffic crashed the website, leaving many eager buyers frustrated.
McDonald's Valentine's Day special free McNugget Caviar kit went up for booking at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday on the website. However, as the sale went live, what followed was a disaster.
Amid the surge of traffic from interested buyers, the website crashed within minutes of the sale going live. When it loaded eventually, the McNugget Caviar Kit was sold out. It left many McDonald's customers visibly frustrated. Many also alleged it was a scam.
“The McDonalds McNugget Caviar sold out in 2 minutes,” one user wrote. “The website didn’t even work for more than 2 seconds. I wouldn’t be surprised if the whole thing was fake.”
“That McNugget caviar promo was bullshit. I waited until 10 AM on the dot for one and the website crashes,” said another.
“Great marketing by McDonalds actually. They marketed the hell out of this product & crashed the website 1 minute before the countdown ended. How is it sold out unless they were NEVER planning to give away free mcnugget caviar kit to begin with!” added one.
“McNugget caviar was rigged man im sick,” wrote another.
“All I wanted was some caviar for my McNuggets but the site crashed 😭,” said another.
McDonald’s announced its limited-edition McNugget Caviar kits in a press release on February 2, ahead of the online drop on February 10 for Valentine’s Day.
Scammers Sell Fake McNugget Caviar Kit On Ebay
As thousands of users missed the sale of the McNugget Caviar kit, scammers took to eBay to trick users into paying for a confirmed order of the Caviar kit. Some of the screenshots were selling for over $400.
“People are selling printed screenshots of McDonald’s McNugget Caviar purchase confirmation on eBay 2 people already got fooled and bought for $100😭” one user shared.
Other franchises with Valentine’s Day deals and giveaways in 2026 include 7-Eleven with chocolate and snack deals and discounts, Moe’s Southwest Grill offering BOGO entrees, Jack in the Box specials, and Ghirardelli giving away free “Chocolockets,” among others.
