65-year-old Trump supporter details Medicare woes amid 2026 premium hike: ‘Govt. hates the elderly’

The increased Medicare premiums for 2026 are becoming a problem for many elderly people in the US amid the rising cost of everyday products. The 2026 Medicare premium hikes were notified in November 2025 and took effect starting January this year. And, many elderly are feeling the burnt. Representational. (Unsplash)

The Centre for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) increased the Part A and Part B standard premium and the deductible from $185 in 2025 to $202.90 and the annual deductible from $257 in 2025 to $283.

It means Medicare holders have to pay around $500 more annually as base premium in the Part B section compared to what they were paying last year. On top of that, income surcharges are applied, further jacking up the cost of healthcare.

Recently, a 65-year-old user on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, explained the problems faced by the elderly due to the increased Medicare cost.

"Why does the government hate the elderly?" the user wrote. "Next month I turn 65 and suddenly I’m being forced to pay $202.90 a month for Medicare Part B if I want to see a doctor or fill prescriptions.

“That’s the base premium—before any income surcharge kicks in and jacks it higher. And before Medicare even covers most services, I have to cough up a $283 deductible first. And if I'm understanding this correctly, I have to pay that $200+ dollars EVERY MONTH - whether I use the service or not!”

The individual then rues: "So after decades of working, paying taxes, funding the system, my reward is: Fork over hundreds more every month FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE - or go without healthcare."

“I'm really confused by all this. They always say getting old sux, but this is next-level extortion. Why does everything start to cost more when you're making less?”