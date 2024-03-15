 Wendy's unveils new seasonal Orange Dreamsicle Frosty for spring, here's when it launches - Hindustan Times
Wendy's unveils new seasonal Orange Dreamsicle Frosty for spring, here's when it launches

Wendy's unveils new seasonal Orange Dreamsicle Frosty for spring, here's when it launches

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 15, 2024 04:33 PM IST

This year's launch completes the seasonal flavour options for Wendy's iconic sweet treat

Adding a new flavour to its seasonal items, Wendy's has announced Orange Dreamsicle Frosty to kick off Spring this year. The popular food chain's latest addition is sure to make popsicle lovers nostalgic. As the new Spring item will be available for a limited time, it will replace the classic Vanilla Frosty for a short period of time. Here's all we know so far:

Wendy's introduces new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, launching this spring!(Wendy's)
Wendy's introduces new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, launching this spring!(Wendy's)

When is Wendy's Orange Dreamsicle Frosty coming to stores?

The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty will hit the shelves at Wendy's starting Tuesday, March 19. As the new item is part of the seasonal menu, it is launching on the first day of Spring 2024. Previously, the American fast-food joint has launched Strawberry Frosty for summer, Pumpkin Spice Frosty for fall, and Peppermint Frosty for the winter season. This year's launch completes the seasonal flavour options for Wendy's iconic sweet treat.

Ahead of the launch, a spokesperson for Wendy's told Nation's Restaurant News, “The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is a unique spin on a familiar flavor, packing a spoonful of sweet orange notes combined with the classic smooth vanilla Frosty for a dreamy orange cream experience.” “The eye-catching orange color of this delectable treat was inspired by the spring season,” the spokesperson added.

Recalling the idea behind the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, John Li, Wendy’s Global VP of Culinary Innovation, explained, “When you think of citrus, people think of summer, but it’s actually right now: late winter and spring. We wanted to use that as part of the inspiration,” per Today.

Li further told the outlet, “I normally don’t do this, I’ll usually bring in food props, but I actually brought in something else. This is actually the cologne I wear. Tangerine Boy is a good example because they know that citrus is something that should be celebrated as a part of spring. We take those same exact elements that people are searching for and put it into food form.”

