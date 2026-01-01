What are 6 best New Year countdown ideas for kids?

Late-night countdowns can be difficult for kids, and exhausting for parents. And with midnight celebrations often clashing with early bedtimes, many families are opting for creative, kid-friendly ways to welcome the New Year. People gather in Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2025 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Community centers, museums and streaming platforms have increasingly adapted New Year’s traditions for younger audiences, offering daytime events and virtual countdowns that capture the excitement without disrupting sleep schedules.

Here are some options you can consider:

1. Noon Year’s Eve celebrations

Across the US, museums and community centers are hosting “Noon Year’s Eve” events that let kids experience a countdown hours early. At the East Lyme Community Center in Connecticut, families gathered for the Niantic Children’s Museum’s annual midday celebration.

“It’s so families can come in and enjoy the new year without having to stay up until midnight with their kids,” executive director Jennifer Dums told NBC Connecticut.

2. Balloon or clock countdowns at home

Families celebrating at home are turning the countdown into an activity itself. Balloon countdowns, where kids pop one balloon each hour, and homemade clocks with movable hands help build excitement throughout the evening. Parents often place small games or treats inside balloons to keep children engaged.

3. Virtual countdown videos for early bedtimes

Streaming platforms have made early celebrations easier. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), child-friendly countdown videos featuring familiar characters help families recreate the midnight moment earlier in the night.

“There’s nothing quite so frightening for parents as an overtired child,” NIST noted, explaining why virtual countdowns have become popular.

Families can toast with sparkling cider, celebrate, and send kids to bed before the real midnight arrives.

4. DIY photo booths and glow-stick dance parties

Simple setups like home photo booths or glow-stick dance floors add energy to the evening. Parents say kids enjoy dressing up in party hats, posing for photos, or dancing in the dark with glow sticks, a way to burn off excitement without screens.

5. Reflection activities

Some families use New Year’s Eve to slow things down. Parents are encouraging children to share favorite memories, write down what they’re thankful for, or add drawings and notes to a simple time capsule to open the following year.

6. Global countdowns

Other parents are tuning into New Year countdowns from earlier time zones, such as London or Paris, allowing kids to participate in the ritual without staying up late.

Official Times Square livestreams are available early in the evening, complete with captions and accessibility options.