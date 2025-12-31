From New Zealand to Australia: Here's how the world is ringing in the New Year 2026

Several countries, including Australia and New Zealand, have already ringing in the New Year 2026 with fireworks displays and celebrations. Among major cities, Seoul, Tokyo and Auckland have ringed in 2026.(REUTERS)

New Year celebrations took a somber tone in Sydney as revellers held a moment of silence for the victims of the Bondi Beach shooting before lighting up with fireworks. Meanwhile, Pacific nations including New Zealand have also welcomed the New Year.

The island nation of Kiribati was the first in the world to enter 2026, with the clock striking midnight there. Among cities, Seoul, Tokyo and Auckland have ringed in 2026.

Australia

In Sydney, there was a moment of silence held for the victims of the shooting at Bondi Beach before revelry commenced, AFP news agency reported. Despite celebration and fireworks, there remained heavily armed police patrolling in place, with hundreds of thousands of people lining the Sydney shore.

The Sydney Harbour Bridge was bathed in white light to symbolise peace, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extending greetings through a video message.

“Right now, the joy that we usually feel at the start of a new year is tempered by the sadness of the old,” Albanese said.

New Zealand

Auckland in New Zealand was the first major city where the clock struck midnight signalling the beginning of 2026. A fireworks display was launched from New Zealand’s tallest structure, Sky Tower, in the city, the Associated Press reported. The five-minute display saw 3,500 fireworks.

The clock struck midnight in Auckland 18 hours before the famous ball drop that takes place in New York’s Times Square

Indonesia

Indonesia witnessed massive floods at the end of this year, with Cyclone Sengar also causing additional damage. Thus, cities saw toned down festivities in solidarity with the communities affected by floods and landslides, which particularly struck the Sumatra island a month ago.

Subdued celebrations took place in the capital city Jakarta, where a program including prayers for victims was also held, according to the AP report. Bali, known for concerts and fireworks on New Year's Eve, saw a cultural event featuring traditional dances.

While some places have already welcomed the New Year, preparations are in full swing in others. In Dubai in United Arab Emirates, the iconic Burj Khalifa is ready to feature a spectacular light show and fireworks display, PTI news agency reported.