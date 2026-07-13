What did Zelenskyy say after Lindsey Graham's death? All we know as Ukraine reels after ‘huge and unexpected loss’

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's death has resulted in Ukraine losing a significant ally within President Donald Trump’s circle, prompting its leaders to consider the consequences for their war-affected nation.

Lindsey Graham death: The photo shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) welcoming US Senator Lindsey Graham prior their talks in Kyiv. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a key ally of US President Donald Trump, died on July 11, 2026, at the age of 71. (AFP)

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Just two days before his death, Graham visited Ukraine, standing in St. Michael’s Square in Kyiv, surrounded by the monastery's golden domes and the charred remnants of Russian military vehicles.

During this visit, he instilled a sense of hope among Ukrainians, informing reporters that comprehensive new economic sanctions against Russia—legislation he had tirelessly advocated for alongside Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal—were finally on the horizon. He planned to return to Washington to confer with bipartisan leaders to push the proposal forward.

Unfortunately, two days later, on Sunday, the world was informed of Graham's unexpected passing.

Ukrainian officials and lawmakers were heartbroken by the announcement. For many years, Graham had been one of Kyiv’s most steadfast supporters in Washington and a reliable intermediary with Trump, who had a complicated rapport with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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{{^usCountry}} Currently, officials are concerned that in the absence of Graham, Ukraine’s capacity to sway the White House may be reduced across a wide array of matters, not solely regarding the outcome of the Russia sanctions legislation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, officials are concerned that in the absence of Graham, Ukraine’s capacity to sway the White House may be reduced across a wide array of matters, not solely regarding the outcome of the Russia sanctions legislation. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's what Zelenskyy said on Lindsey Graham's death

Zelenskyy has conveyed his condolences following the passing of US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, stating that "America and the world have lost a resolute leader".

Taking to X, Zelenskyy stated that Graham was a genuine champion of freedom and the principles that contribute to global safety.

"He visited Ukraine ten times during the years of Russia's full-scale invasion and was here with our people when it was most needed. We remained in constant dialogue, and I will miss our conversations. We met twice in just the past week."

The Ukrainian President also noted that while promoting bipartisan and bicameral support for Ukraine, the senator had been engaged in recent weeks on significant initiatives "that could help bring peace closer, including strong sanctions against Russia".

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"We will always be especially grateful for the recognition of our people and words of admiration for the courage of Ukraine's defenders," Zelenskyy concluded.

Lindsey Graham's death a ‘huge loss’ for Ukraine

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Merezhko, a lawmaker with Zelenskyy’s party, called Graham's death "huge and absolutely unexpected loss.” “He was truly indispensable. I even don’t know who might be as important for us now in Trump’s entourage,” Merezhko continued.

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“He was the closest link between Ukraine, our president and Trump. Our position in Trump’s entourage might be weaker.”

Parliamentary Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk characterized Graham as a "steadfast friend of Ukraine," noting that his support was both "principled and resolute." He expressed that he would always cherish their "meaningful, sincere, and warmly personal meetings," and he believed that Graham's initiatives to enforce stricter sanctions on Russia would continue despite his passing.

Oleksandr Kraiev, a political analyst affiliated with the think tank Ukrainian Prism, remarked that Graham was an exceptionally prominent figure in Ukraine.

“Graham is even more well-known and more popular among Ukrainians than many Ukrainian politicians,” Kraiev said.

In the absence of Graham, Ukraine risks losing a significant advocate with direct access to Trump, according to Kraiev.

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“I don’t see anyone else who will take the lead in helping Ukraine maintain those necessary connections,” he added.

Graham's endorsement of Ukraine clashed with Trump's grievances regarding the excessive financial aid provided by the U.S. to the beleaguered nation.

Before his death, Graham believed he was on the verge of progressing legislation aimed at strengthening economic sanctions against Russia.

(With AP inputs)