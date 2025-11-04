What does '67' on Life360 mean? New app update leaves parents confused - Here's what to know

Life360, the family-tracking app, popular with Gen Zs, Gen Alphas and their parents, has sparked confusion with the new “67” sticker outburst and sound. Especially, parents on the internet have a lot of questions about it. Life369- Stay Connected(Life360 Website)

What's '67' on Life360

The app adapted a temporary update for its Gen Z and Gen Alpha users from the ‘67’ meme - a viral internet slag that the kids are using. “67” was also coined as Word of the Year by Dictionary.com.

The confusion arises because Life360 allows users to send short “Check-In” statuses or codes to circle members. The teen might, for instance, set their status or message “67” as a joke, which, to the parents, will look like a burst of “67” sticker with the meme sound.

Most parents, not knowing what the phrase “67” means, are getting confused over this new update.

Newsflash: It is just code for “I am just messing around” And it is nothing to worry or get confused about.

What’s the fuss about “67”?

Parents on Facebook groups and other platforms are posting things like, “Why in the world does the Life360 app have ‘67’ as an option to send someone? #trend”

But, there is no clear, official definition of “67” in the app or among teens. Life360. Posts on Reddit suggest it’s a viral Gen Z and Gen Alpha meme, an inside joke rather than a defined app feature. It was most likely brought because it is extremely popular among teens.

What is Life360?

Life360 is a mobile-based “family locator” service that allows users to share real-time location, send alerts and set geofenced “Places”. Originally designed for families, it has also now been widely adopted by Gen Zs as a safety tool.