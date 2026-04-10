What happened at Bessent-Powell talks? 7 key takeaways from urgent DC meet

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell convened an urgent meeting with top Wall Street executives in Washington, warning of significant cybersecurity risks linked to a powerful new artificial intelligence model.

The meeting focused on emerging technological risks.(Reuters/ Bloomberg)

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A Bloomberg report described the talks as a response to fears that Anthropic’s latest AI model could “usher in an era of greater cyber risk.”

Additional reporting by Reuters and The Guardian provided further details on the closed-door discussion.

Here are 7 key takeaways from the meeting:

1. Regulators issued an urgent warning

According to Reuters, Bessent and Powell convened CEOs of major US banks in Washington to warn about risks linked to Anthropic’s newly launched “Mythos” model. The aim was to ensure institutions are aware of the threat and are strengthening defenses.

2. Focus beyond traditional finance

Unlike typical high-level discussions centered on inflation or interest rates, this meeting focused on emerging technological risks.

3. Mythos model capabilities raise alarm

Reuters reported that Anthropic said the model can identify and exploit weaknesses across “every major operating system and every major web browser."

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{{^usCountry}} 4. Previously undetected flaws uncovered {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Previously undetected flaws uncovered {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Guardian noted that the model has already exposed thousands of software vulnerabilities, some dating back decades and previously unnoticed, raising concerns about how such tools could be misused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Guardian noted that the model has already exposed thousands of software vulnerabilities, some dating back decades and previously unnoticed, raising concerns about how such tools could be misused. {{/usCountry}}

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Anthropic has restricted the model’s release to a select group of companies.

6. Risks extend to financial stability

The Guardian reported that leaders of systemically important banks attended the talks, indicating fears that any disruption caused by such AI-driven cyber threats could impact the broader financial system.

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7. Coordination between government and banks

Reuters said Anthropic had already briefed US officials on the model’s “offensive and defensive cyber capabilities".

It is to note that no official statements have been issued yet, since the talks.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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