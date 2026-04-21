What happened at Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights? Shooting reports spark panic

A person shot themselves in the cafeteria at Valley Forge High School on Monday afternoon, according to WKYC. The incident triggered a large police response. The school was evacuated following the incident.

Heavy police presence at Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights.(Unsplash)

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Initial reports circulating on social media described the event as an active shooter incident. However, school officials quickly clarified that it was a single individual who turned the gun on themselves. No other injuries were reported.

The incident occurred around 2:10 p.m. It remains unclear whether the individual was a student, staff member, or visitor.

Also Read: Shamar Elkins chilling ‘demons’ conversation with mom, stepdad before Louisiana shooting; ‘Wanted to take his own life’

Official Statement from Parma City Schools

Parma City Schools released the following statement:

"Earlier today at approximately 2:10 p.m., an incident involving a firearm occurred at Valley Forge High School. Law enforcement and fire personnel responded immediately and remain on site.

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{{^usCountry}} The situation is contained, and there is no ongoing threat to students or staff. Student safety remains our top priority, and we are working closely with local authorities as the investigation continues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation is contained, and there is no ongoing threat to students or staff. Student safety remains our top priority, and we are working closely with local authorities as the investigation continues. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As part of our safety protocols, the school is operating under heightened supervision, and students were evacuated to the designated reunification site at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of our safety protocols, the school is operating under heightened supervision, and students were evacuated to the designated reunification site at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} We understand this is concerning for our school community and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We understand this is concerning for our school community and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Shamar Elkins posted concerning message about wife and marriage days before Louisiana shooting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Shamar Elkins posted concerning message about wife and marriage days before Louisiana shooting {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Emergency responders remain on the scene as the situation continues to be managed. The investigation is being led by Parma Heights Police Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emergency responders remain on the scene as the situation continues to be managed. The investigation is being led by Parma Heights Police Department. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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