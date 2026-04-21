...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

What happened at Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights? Shooting reports spark panic

Initial reports circulating on social media described the event as an active shooter incident.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 01:06 am IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Advertisement

A person shot themselves in the cafeteria at Valley Forge High School on Monday afternoon, according to WKYC. The incident triggered a large police response. The school was evacuated following the incident.

Heavy police presence at Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights.(Unsplash)

Initial reports circulating on social media described the event as an active shooter incident. However, school officials quickly clarified that it was a single individual who turned the gun on themselves. No other injuries were reported.

The incident occurred around 2:10 p.m. It remains unclear whether the individual was a student, staff member, or visitor.

Also Read: Shamar Elkins chilling ‘demons’ conversation with mom, stepdad before Louisiana shooting; ‘Wanted to take his own life’

Official Statement from Parma City Schools

Parma City Schools released the following statement:

"Earlier today at approximately 2:10 p.m., an incident involving a firearm occurred at Valley Forge High School. Law enforcement and fire personnel responded immediately and remain on site.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

shooting
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / What happened at Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights? Shooting reports spark panic
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.