What happened in Mabank, Texas? Kaufman County Sheriff's Office mourns fire officer's fatal accident

A fire official with the Mabank fire department in Texas died in a fatal accident near the Mabank Rodeo, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Department confirmed in a post on Facebook. The Sheriff's office did not release details of how the fire official died.
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However, the incident has sparked a lot of buzz in local communities, particularly due to the lack of details from officials. Some reports claim that the fire officer was struck by an oncoming vehicle near Mabank rodeo while attending to a crash.
In the update on Facebook, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office only noted: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Mabank Fire Department, Mabank PD and the family."
But the details remain unconfirmed. It seemed a different incident from Montgomery County is being linked to Mabank, in Kaufman County, where a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was killed on the I-45 North near The Woodlands after being struck by a truck, Click2Houtson, local NBC affiliate, reported. The officer was identified as Erika Serrato.
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However, the incident in Montgomery County and those near the Mabank Rodeo are not the same.
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However, the incident in Montgomery County and those near the Mabank Rodeo are not the same.
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This story is being updated as more information emerge.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.