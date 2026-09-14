Several law enforcement agencies are investigating the disappearance and death of an 11-month-old baby in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. Family members said that Grayson went missing from the Cleaton community.

What happened to baby Grayson? 11-month-old found dead after going missing in Kentucky (Pexel - representational image)

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Grayson’s family told 14 News that he had been missing since Saturday, September 12. The Central City Police Department and the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the investigation, the outlet reported.

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Family members later told the outlet that Grayson was dead. The circumstances around his death remain unclear.

What we know about the incident

1crimeatatime, a Facebook account that posts crime updates, said in a post that according to unconfirmed reports, the baby was last seen by his father.

“Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Central City Police Department and the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office, launched a major investigation after the infant disappeared. While search efforts were underway, officers confirmed the child was found, and family members subsequently reported that baby Grayson was deceased. There are very few official details regarding the tragedy but there is a lot of speculation online. Relatives have taken to social media in support of baby Grayson,” reads the post.

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It added, “There are also unconfirmed reports the baby boy was last seen by his father who was working a night shift and supposedly left the baby with a sitter. This a developing story but it appears something sinister is unraveling. It is clear this baby boy was loved by many and we will be following as this investigation continues. Details regarding the cause of death and the exact circumstances of his disappearance remain highly limited as police continue their investigation.”

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Another page, CrimeDive WithJess, shared on Facebook, “As of Sunday afternoon, law enforcement had not publicly explained where Grayson was found, how he disappeared or what caused his death. No arrests or charges have been announced. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death remain under investigation. Please keep baby Grayson’s loved ones and the entire Cleaton community in your prayers as they face this unimaginable loss.”