What happened to BadKid Tyraun? Baton Rouge shooting details leave fans concerned; what we know

Concerns have risen about BadKid Tyraun, a member of the popular Baton Rouge-based social media collective, 'Bad Kids,' after a 15-year-old was fatally shot in a shooting in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Many social media accounts and obituaries are claiming the 15-year-old was BadKid Tyraun.

BadKid Tyraun of 'Bad Kids' social media collective.

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According to local ABC affiliate WBRZ 2, the teen who died in the shooting Wednesday near the intersection of Wooddale Boulevard and Lobwood Drive was identified as 15-year-old Tyruan Dunn by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

However, the real name of BadKid Tyraun was not known and Bad Kids have not officially released a statement.

Ht.com cannot independently confirm if the 15-year-old identified in the fatal shooting death was the Bad Kid member.

Very few details about the shooting are being reported in the media, as of late Thursday afternoon. What we know is that the shooting took place around 5:30pm CDT Wednesday. The motive or the circumstances of the incident remain unclear. There is also no word on whether any arrests have been made.

Who Was BadKid Tyraun?

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{{^usCountry}} BadKid Tyraun was one of the staples of Bad Kids, a social media collective created by comedian FunnyMike, aka MacArthur Johnson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BadKid Tyraun was one of the staples of Bad Kids, a social media collective created by comedian FunnyMike, aka MacArthur Johnson. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Along with other Bad Kids members like BadKid Jay, BadKid Bam, and BadKid Mykel, Tyraun was a recurring character in FunnyMike content, which included short prank videos, skits, vlogs and even occasional music videos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with other Bad Kids members like BadKid Jay, BadKid Bam, and BadKid Mykel, Tyraun was a recurring character in FunnyMike content, which included short prank videos, skits, vlogs and even occasional music videos. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Chud The Builder net worth: How much streamer raised from GiveSendGo after Joshua Fox shooting? Latest update FunnyMike's Emotional Live Video {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Chud The Builder net worth: How much streamer raised from GiveSendGo after Joshua Fox shooting? Latest update FunnyMike's Emotional Live Video {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many BadKids fan noted that the boss of BadKids, Funny Mike, went live on social media after the shooting incident on Wednesday. He was seen visibly emotional and reportedly said that the people who did it will "pay." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many BadKids fan noted that the boss of BadKids, Funny Mike, went live on social media after the shooting incident on Wednesday. He was seen visibly emotional and reportedly said that the people who did it will "pay." {{/usCountry}}

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"I loved Tyraun like he was my son everyone is gonna pay for this," a visibly distraught McArthur said. “I'm outside looking for y'all all day I won't stop until bodies drop.”

Many fans were left concerned after the news broke. "tyraun passed away that’s so sad🥺he was a baby fr," said one. "RIP Tyraun 💙," wrote another.

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The Bad Kids collective has thousands of followers, mainly on TikTok.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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