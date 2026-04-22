What happened to David Wilcock? Boulder death probe sparks concern about writer and UFO specialist

A death investigation in Boulder County, Colorado, sparked a claim that popular paranormal writer and streamer, David Wilcock, may have passed away. Multiple posts have been made on social media about Wilcock's passing.

David Wilcock.

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However, as of now, the family or representatives of Wilcock have not confirmed his death. There have also been no posts from his friends or acquaintances despite the social media claims.

Note: Ht.com cannot independently confirm the veracity of the claims.

What Happened To David Wilcock?

Multiple social media posts have been made, especially on Facebook, with a link to an update on an investigation into a death near Ridge Road, Boulder, claiming that the victim in the incident was the David Wilcock. However, as of now, there is no confirmation of the same.

The update stated that the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office's emergency communications division received a call at around 10:44am on Monday, April 20, reporting an unspecified issue. The dispatcher believed the caller may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputies arrived at the scene shortly after 11am and encountered a man outside a residence holding a weapon. Within minutes of their arrival, authorities said the man used the weapon on himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Fans Concerned Amid Rumors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputies arrived at the scene shortly after 11am and encountered a man outside a residence holding a weapon. Within minutes of their arrival, authorities said the man used the weapon on himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Fans Concerned Amid Rumors {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite there being no confirmation, fans of the writer and streamer seemed to be affected by the news. Many on X and Facebook expressed condolences, calling the entire incident "tragic." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite there being no confirmation, fans of the writer and streamer seemed to be affected by the news. Many on X and Facebook expressed condolences, calling the entire incident "tragic." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Very tragic news about David Wilcox. He had a brilliant mind that well exceeded normal levels. RIP," one user wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Very tragic news about David Wilcox. He had a brilliant mind that well exceeded normal levels. RIP," one user wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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“So sad. RIP David Wilcox,” said another.

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“First Nick Pope, then David Wilcock? WTF???” wrote another.

Who is David Wilcock?

Wilcock, born in 1973, is known for his work in paranormal and New Age spirituality. He gained prominence claiming telepathic contact with extraterrestrials and positioning himself as the reincarnation of psychic Edgar Cayce. His UFO-related output centers on the "disclosure movement," alleging government cover-ups of alien visitations, ancient prophecies, and human ascension via extraterrestrial intervention.

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He promoted conspiracy theories linking UFOs to quantum physics and 2012 prophecies and long-claimed alien links in the 9/11 attacks. He has appeared on the Divine Cosmos platform and the History Channel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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