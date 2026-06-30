What happened to JetBlue Flight 948? FAA investigates reported drone strike near JFK Airport

JetBlue Flight 948 landed safely at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday after its pilots reported a suspected drone strike while descending toward the airport. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an investigation into the incident.

A JetBlue flight from Las Vegas landed safely at New York's JFK Airport after pilots reported a suspected drone strike during final approach. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo (REUTERS)

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The flight, operated by an Airbus A321-231, was traveling from Las Vegas to New York. The crew reported that a drone struck the aircraft at about 3,000 feet during its final approach.

According to air traffic control communications, the incident occurred around 7:15 am local time. JetBlue Flight 948 landed safely minutes later at 7:21 am.

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What happened to JetBlue Flight 948?

According to Flightradar24 data, the aircraft was around 10 to 12 miles from JFK at the time of the suspected collision, just north of the seaside hamlet of Sea Bright. The crew immediately informed air traffic controllers of the suspected strike but confirmed that the aircraft remained fully controllable.

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{{^usCountry}} In audio captured by ATC.com, the pilot informed the tower, "We are clear to land, 13 left." The pilot continued, “Just quickly, I couldn’t talk to approach, but we collided with a drone back there in the turn.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In audio captured by ATC.com, the pilot informed the tower, "We are clear to land, 13 left." The pilot continued, “Just quickly, I couldn’t talk to approach, but we collided with a drone back there in the turn.” {{/usCountry}}

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According to the pilots' report, the drone struck the aircraft just above the cockpit while the Airbus was descending toward JFK.

The controller answered, "You said you collided?"

"Yep, it hit us right, right above the cockpit," the pilot confirmed.

The aircraft completed its approach and landed without incident.

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No damage to the flight

Following the landing, maintenance crews carried out a detailed inspection of the aircraft. The FAA said inspectors found no visible damage to the Airbus during the post-flight examination.

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In a statement, the FAA said, “A post-flight inspection did not reveal any damage to the aircraft. The FAA will investigate.”

Operating drones close to airports or other aircraft is dangerous and prohibited, according to the FAA. Drone operators who break the law risk heavy penalties or even jail time. The agency's website contains additional details regarding the rules governing drone operations.

JetBlue also verified the event, emphasizing that no casualties were recorded.

A statement from the airline read, “The crew of JetBlue flight 948 from Las Vegas (LAS) to New York (JFK) reported a possible drone encounter during the aircraft's final approach into New York. The flight landed without incident, customers deplaned normally, and the plane was removed from service for a post-flight inspection, which found no damage or evidence of a collision."