Civilian plane carrying 11 skydivers crashes in France's Tomblaine; no survivors

Eleven people have died after a civilian aircraft carrying a group of skydivers crashed on Sunday in Tomblaine, near Nancy in France, as per Reuters. A civilian plane crashed in France. (AP/Representative)

The victims are believed to include five instructors, five students and the pilot, according to French outlet Le Parisien. Emergency services rushed to the scene as authorities worked to assess the situation.

The deceased are believed to be self-employed nurses from Nancy who were participating in their first skydiving experience, Thierry Pechey, president of the Meurthe-et-Moselle branch of the Order of Independent Nurses, told BFMTV from the crash site. "It would appear that the victims are self-employed nurses," he said.

Several relatives of the victims witnessed the crash, according to local media. They had gathered to watch the group's introductory skydiving experience. Authorities have set up a medical and psychological support unit to assist the victims' families.

ALSO READ | Aramco helicopter crashes in Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura, 14 killed

The plane crashed near houses, on a grassy area alongside a road. "The accident happened around 11 am," a witness told the French daily L'Est Républicain. "I was driving by on my way to do my shopping at Auchan when I saw it dive and crash."

The aircraft was a German-registered Pilatus, a type of plane commonly used for parachute ops and skydiving activities, local media reported.