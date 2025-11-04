What happened to Todd Snider? Country music star cancels 2025 tour dates after ‘violent’ attack

Country music star, Todd Snider, announced Monday that he is canceling his 2025 tour dates after sustaining critical injuries from an attack outside his hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah. A statement from the singers' representatives stated that he was attacked ahead of his show in Salt Lake City. Country music star, Todd Snider.(Todd Snider on X)

"Todd will be unable to perform for an undetermined amount of time," the statement from Aimless Inc. read. “We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it causes.”

Snider was slated to perform in Salt Lake City on November 1, Saturday, when the attack reportedly took place. His current condition is not known.

Aimless Inc., his agency, said that new tour dates for the singers' performances in 2025 will be announced soon.

