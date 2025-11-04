Search
Tue, Nov 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

What happened to Todd Snider? Country music star cancels 2025 tour dates after ‘violent’ attack

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 04, 2025 04:44 am IST

Country star Todd Snider canceled his 2025 tour after being critically injured in an attack outside his Salt Lake City hotel, his reps confirmed.

Country music star, Todd Snider, announced Monday that he is canceling his 2025 tour dates after sustaining critical injuries from an attack outside his hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah. A statement from the singers' representatives stated that he was attacked ahead of his show in Salt Lake City.

Country music star, Todd Snider.(Todd Snider on X)
Country music star, Todd Snider.(Todd Snider on X)

"Todd will be unable to perform for an undetermined amount of time," the statement from Aimless Inc. read. “We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it causes.”

Snider was slated to perform in Salt Lake City on November 1, Saturday, when the attack reportedly took place. His current condition is not known.

Aimless Inc., his agency, said that new tour dates for the singers' performances in 2025 will be announced soon.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / What happened to Todd Snider? Country music star cancels 2025 tour dates after ‘violent’ attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On