What is a freeze watch? Full list of Pennsylvania counties and cities under alert for Monday/Tuesday

Parts of Pennsylvania are under a freeze watch early this week, with forecasters warning that temperatures could drop as low as 29°F on Monday and into the 20s by Tuesday in some regions.

If freezing temperatures are confirmed, the watch may be upgraded to a freeze warning.(Unsplash/ Representational)

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According to the National Weather Service, the alerts are in effect between midnight and 9 am local time, across multiple counties, raising concerns about potential damage to crops, vegetation and outdoor infrastructure.

What is a freeze watch?

A freeze watch is issued when there is a possibility of sub-freezing temperatures, typically in the range of 29°F to 32°F, in the coming days.

The weather service explains that such alerts are used as an early warning before conditions become more certain. If freezing temperatures are confirmed, the watch may be upgraded to a freeze warning.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation,” the agency cautions, urging residents to take preventive measures.

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{{^usCountry}} For Monday morning, the freeze watch covers parts of western and central Pennsylvania, including: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Monday morning, the freeze watch covers parts of western and central Pennsylvania, including: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Forecasters say “sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees [are] possible,” with an even higher risk expected Monday night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forecasters say “sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees [are] possible,” with an even higher risk expected Monday night. {{/usCountry}}

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A separate freeze watch has been issued for southeastern Pennsylvania early Tuesday, affecting:

Western Chester

Eastern Chester

Western Montgomery

Eastern Montgomery

Carbon

Monroe

Berks

Lehigh

Northampton

Bucks counties

Temperatures in these areas could fall further, with “lows in the 20s,” according to the weather service.

What residents should do

Officials warn that freezing conditions can damage crops, kill sensitive plants and affect unprotected plumbing. Residents are advised to cover or bring plants indoors where possible.

With multiple regions under alert and the potential for worsening conditions, the National Weather Service indicated that additional advisories or upgrades may follow.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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