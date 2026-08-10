What is Dalton Ain't Worried and Sako's net worth? All we know amid divorce rumors

Popular influencer Dalton Ain't Worried disclosed on August 9 that his mother has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. This revelation comes amidst rampant online speculation concerning his purported arrest records and separation from his wife, Sako.

Influencer Dalton Ain't Worried shared on August 9 that his mother has terminal cancer, amidst rumors of his arrest and separation from wife Sako, which remain unverified. (Dalton Ain't Worried/ Facebook)

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However, there is no verified evidence confirming that Dalton and Sako have parted ways, and the allegations regarding the arrest have not been independently substantiated.

Dalton's family update prompts buzz on social media

During this heartfelt live update, Dalton spoke directly to his audience, elaborating on the personal challenges he is facing due to his mother's unexpected health deterioration, as well as other ongoing struggles that he has chosen not to disclose.

"My mother has terminal cancer, and she don’t have very long to live. And just saying that is like the saddest part about that is that ain’t even the saddest thing that’s going on in my life. Life is a bi**h dude. It hurts. Life can hurt man. I always try to be positive though because I made it through some sh*t and everybody have a great day," Dalton stated.

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In the wake of his latest video, several followers expressed their continued admiration for his consistent video content, while encouraging him to remain strong during his family difficulties.

Meanwhile, several people showed their interest in knowing about wealth of Dalton and Sako. Here's what we know about:

What is Dalton and Sako's net worth?

Dalton hails from West Virginia, while Sako, whose full name is Ntsako, is a South African born in Johannesburg who moved to the United States when he was 11 years old. Together, they have amassed a following of millions on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

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They are primarily recognized for their wholesome and humorous content that revolves around married life, parenting their young son Joseph Tshifhiwa Charles (affectionately known as Joe Chuck), home renovations, and the lifestyle in rural West Virginia.

While there are no confirmed reports about the couple's net worth, some users on Reddit and X claimed that Dalton and Sako's combined net worth is around $5 million. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of these claims.

What is the source of Dalton and Sako's wealth?

They have reportedly accumulated this wealth mainly through advertising income, brand partnerships, and merchandise sales.

They began their YouTube journey in 2017. Their channel, ‘Sako & Dalton,’ gained popularity due to their humorous pranks and challenges, attracting over 2 million subscribers. They have also made appearances on the reality TV show ‘Wild ‘N Out’ and collaborated with other well-known YouTubers.

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In addition to their YouTube activities, Sako and Dalton have explored various business ventures. They have established their own clothing brand, 'Aint Worried Apparel'. Furthermore, they have organized events and workshops, thereby broadening their sources of income.