What is the Kelly Clarkson controversy? Brooklyn store fires back with 'not for sale' claim as 'Pretty Woman' drama escalates

Clarkson’s complaint about a Brooklyn toy store has turned into a bigger controversy, with the store now sharing its side of the story. The singer says she was treated poorly, but Art of Play claims the item she wanted to buy was never for sale.

What is the Kelly Clarkson controversy?

Kelly Clarkson has called out Art of Play, a Brooklyn store, after saying she was treated badly there. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

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Kelly Clarkson has called out a toy store in Brooklyn after she said she was treated badly there. The singer and talk show host is 44. She took to X on October 10 and compared her experience to a famous scene from the movie “Pretty Woman."

What Kelly Clarkson said on X

Clarkson wrote: “Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me.”

She went on to write: “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out.” She ended her post with the thumbs down emoji.

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What is the “Pretty Woman” scene?

{{^usCountry}} The scene shows Julia Roberts’ character going shopping. She is rudely told that she is “in the wrong place” because the clothes are too expensive for her. The next day, she goes back to the store with several shopping bags, dressed in fancier clothes. She tells the staff they made a “big mistake. Big. Huge!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scene shows Julia Roberts’ character going shopping. She is rudely told that she is “in the wrong place” because the clothes are too expensive for her. The next day, she goes back to the store with several shopping bags, dressed in fancier clothes. She tells the staff they made a “big mistake. Big. Huge!” {{/usCountry}}

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What Art of Play said

Art of Play has now replied to Clarkson’s post on their Instagram. As per the store’s statement, Clarkson visited the Brooklyn store and asked about buying “Molly,” a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton. The store says Molly plays an important role in its magic shows.

According to the store, Molly is permanently attached to the wall and is not for sale. The store also said the bad experience Clarkson described “would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop.”

As per the statement, everyone is welcome at Art of Play, whether they come to buy or just look around. The store says it greets every visitor with the invitation to “pick things up and play.” It says many people stay for hours enjoying the puzzles, games and toys.

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The store said it was surprised that its small local business was “attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store.” It called the experience “surreal.”

It ended with the line: “As a talented popular singer once said ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.’”

Here is the full statement:

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How people reacted after store’s statement

As per posts on X, people were divided after Art of Play shared its response.

Some users sided with Clarkson.

One user wrote: “The tone of this statement is proof that they spoke to Kelly with rudeness. lol. Get em Kelly.”

Another wrote: “Their response is DEEPLY passive aggressive.”

A third wrote: “This statement from Art of Play is severely lacking in self-awareness of their role in customer relations… there is no justification for how the customer felt if they could have (and should have) communicated better…”

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Others sided with the store. One user wrote: “we love @kellyclarkson but girlie you have to make it right because you vague posted about feeling a type of way when they were simply saying the thing you wanted to buy wasn’t for sale… this ain’t it. it’s giving karen privilege as i think about it.”

Another wrote: “Kelly was wrong to post her complaint over a perceived “look” from someone. She should have taken it up with management instead of blasting it to millions of followers - knowing the consequences of doing so. Kelly was very immature for making this a public spectacle!”

One more user wrote: “This hits different. She made a statement making it appear someone in their shop made her feel like she couldn’t afford the merchandise they sell. I truly hope she didn’t attempt to harm a business because she couldn’t get what she wanted BECAUSE IT WASN’T FOR SALE to begin with!”

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Another wrote: “Uh, so apparently Kelly Clarkson demanded to buy something that wasn’t for sale and is attached to the wall of the store. Girl”

About the store

Art of Play’s website says it has a “unique collection of magical home goods, puzzles, games, toys and books.” It also has a theater that hosts “performances from the best close-up magicians in the world.”

According to USA Today, the store’s online ratings from before Clarkson’s post were mostly good.