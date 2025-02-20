What is Trumpet of Patriots? All about Trump-inspired political party launched by Australian billionaire Clive Palmer

Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has announced his new political party, Trumpet of Patriots, inspired by Donald Trump, claiming it will “make Australia great again.” The Trumpet of Patriots, a new political party by Clive Palmer, will contest every seat in the upcoming federal election, focusing on policies inspired by Donald Trump.(Clive Palmer/X)

‘Make Australia Great Again’

“The party believes in the policies of Donald Trump, which have shown to be effective in bringing management back on track,” he said at a press conference in Canberra.

“Australia should be for all Australians living here. Trumpet of Patriots will put Australians first and make Australia great again.”

The party’s website echoes these sentiments, emphasizing its commitment to “draining the swamp” and promoting “commonsense policies for Australia.”

“For too long, Australians have suffered from a Labor and Liberal duopoly of power supported by the Greens and now the Teals. The simple reason your cost of living is so high is because Australians are being ripped off by the political system, unelected bureaucrats and the lobbyists who support them. Enough is enough!”

Who is Clive Palmer?

The billionaire mining mogul, who previously served one term in parliament and led both the Palmer United Party and the United Australia Party (UAP), was forced to create a new party after failing to re-register the UAP in time for the election, per Reuters.

During the 2022 federal election, Australia’s 18th richest person spent approximately A$100 (almost $64 USD) million campaigning for the UAP, but the party managed to secure only one Senate seat, held by Victorian Ralph Babet. However, Babet has reportedly chosen not to join the Trumpet of Patriots or stand as a candidate in the upcoming election.

Instead, the party will be led by Suellen Wrightson, who previously ran as a UAP candidate in the Hunter region of New South Wales.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has yet to officially call the federal election, but it must be held by mid-May.