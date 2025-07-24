What is US visa integrity fee? Here's who pays extra $250 and how to get refund

The Donald Trump administration’s announcement of a “visa integrity fee” could have big repercussions for the tourism industry. The $250 fee was a provision in Trump’s recently enacted tax bill, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. It has yet to be implemented, ABC News reported. However, it could harm the flow of visitors to the country, especially in light of the FIFA World Cup next year. Trump administration introduces US Visa integrity fees(Representational Image)

Details about the new provision and its implementation are scant. This has led to “significant challenges and unanswered questions regarding implementation,” a U.S. Travel Association spokesperson told CNBC Travel. Here is everything you need to know about the visa integrity fee and how it could impact you.

US visa integrity fee: Who does it apply to?

The fee applies to all visitors who require non-immigrant visas to enter the United States. This includes tourists, business travelers, as well as international students. The amount cannot be waived. Citizens of over 40 countries that are part of the Visa Waiver Program could be exempt from the new fee. This includes Japan, Australia, and several European countries.

Visa integrity fee: Will the amount be the same for all categories?

Yes, all visitors need to pay at least $250 for the US fiscal year 2025, which runs from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. The Secretary of Homeland Security has the power to set the fee higher, according to the provisions of the Big Beautiful Bill. After that, the visa integrity fee will be adjusted for inflation, CNBC reported.

US visa integrity fee: Can it be reimbursed?

As per ABC News, the travelers who do not overstay their visa or take part in unauthorized work could be reimbursed once the visa expires, but the exact details are unclear as of now. According to the provision, the fee must be paid when the visa is issued. Individuals whose visa requests are denied will not have to pay the amount.

Potential impact of visa integrity fee on US travel plans

The fee makes it more expensive to travel to the US since it will be levied “in addition to” other charges, including regular visa fees. The regular charges also include the “Form I-94 fee.” The charge must be paid by anyone who needs to give a Form I-94 arrival and departure record, and this applies to most travelers. The Big Beautiful Bill had hiked the fee from $6 to $24, per the outlet.

The extra charges could lead to many travelers and international students thinking twice about their US study or visit plans. This comes as the country is preparing to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026 alongside Mexico and Canada, and the 2028 Olympics as well. The visa integrity fee and the lack of clarity regarding its implementation could lead to a drop in numbers, especially of B visa holders, Steven A. Brown, partner at Reddy Neumann Brown, a Houston-based immigration law firm, told the outlet.

FAQs:

What is the visa integrity fee?

It is a $250 levy on all visitors who need a non-immigrant visa to enter the US.

When will the visa integrity fee be implemented?

The exact details regarding the implementation remain unclear.

Will the visa integrity fee replace other visa fees?

No, it will be charged in addition to other visa fees.