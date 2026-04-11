What prompted Melania Trump’s Epstein statement? Trump reacts to controversy, says she ‘had a right’

Melania Trump's televised address, in which she denied any meaningful connection to Jeffrey Epstein, appeared to catch many off guard. This also included some within the White House, raising questions about timing and intent.

US first lady Melania Trump delivers remarks regarding the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein from the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC.(REUTERS)

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Amid the First Lady's public remarks on Epstein, President Donald Trump defended her decision to speak out.

What did Trump say?

According to The Mirror US, Trump said his wife had been increasingly frustrated by media coverage and theories about her alleged links to Epstein. In particular, claims suggesting Epstein introduced the couple appear to have triggered her response.

“She finds it very insulting,” Trump told The New York Times, explaining why Melania chose to address the issue publicly. He added that while he did not recommend the move, he supported her decision: “If you want to do it, you can do it.”

Trump also reiterated that Melania met him independently. “She didn’t meet me through Jeffrey Epstein,” he said, countering circulating speculation.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump maintained that he was aware Melania planned to make a statement but did not know its contents in advance. “I didn’t know what the statement was, but I knew she was going to make a statement,” he told the New York Times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump maintained that he was aware Melania planned to make a statement but did not know its contents in advance. “I didn’t know what the statement was, but I knew she was going to make a statement,” he told the New York Times. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It doesn’t bother me,” he said, adding that Melania “had a right” to speak. Surprise inside the White House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It doesn’t bother me,” he said, adding that Melania “had a right” to speak. Surprise inside the White House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The address reportedly came as a surprise to several officials. The New York Times, citing sources, said many within the administration were not aware of the speech beforehand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The address reportedly came as a surprise to several officials. The New York Times, citing sources, said many within the administration were not aware of the speech beforehand. {{/usCountry}}

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The timing is notable, as the administration had been attempting to move past the Epstein issue amid other major developments, including ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Melania denies links to Epstein

In her remarks, Melania firmly rejected any suggestion of a close association with Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell. “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” she said, according to Associated Press, calling such claims “unfound and baseless.”

Also Read: Melania Trump approval rating: First lady accused of massive Epstein ‘cover up’; poll gives bad news

She also addressed a resurfaced 2002 email to Maxwell, describing it as “casual correspondence” and “a trivial note.” Melania said she encountered Epstein only through overlapping social circles and not as a personal associate.

The files

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Melania’s intervention has revived attention to the Epstein case, which had begun to fade from headlines. Documents referenced in reports include past photographs and correspondence involving Trump, Melania, Epstein and Maxwell, though none of them have been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein’s crimes.

Both Donald and Melania Trump have consistently denied any involvement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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