Trump lying about Melania's Epstein address; ex-insider makes bombshell claim

Melania Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are the subject of a new controversy after the First Lady denied allegations of connection to the late sex offender on Thursday, April 9. President Donald Trump claimed he had no idea that the first lady would be delivering a broadcast speech about the allegations. Insider denies claims that Donald Trump didn't know about Melania Trump's address after the First Lady’s rare public denial of ties to Jeffrey Epstein. AP/PTI(AP04_10_2026_000091B) (AP)

In her opening remarks, the FLOTUS said, "The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today."

According to a recent revelation, Donald Trump's assertions about knowing about the controversy have been refuted by an insider.

Stephanie Grisham, the former chief of staff for Melania Trump from 2020 to 2021, claimed that Donald Trump may have been aware of aspects of Melania Trump’s recent remarks addressing Epstein

Read more: ‘Deserves respect’: Insider reveals why Melania Trump addressed Epstein links

Sudden and shocking statement from the FLOTUS? Stephanie acknowledged that she doesn't "know why" Melania decided to make the startling revelation at this time. She told the lead CNN on Thursday that maybe "she just got an inquiry or she saw something obscure that nobody else did see." Grisham speculated that FLOTUS was maybe simply “upset” by it.

Grisham further claimed that Melania likely mulled over her decision to make the statement. She said, “But she chose this very specifically, and she definitely thought on it for a few days.”

When asked if the timing of Melania's statement surprised her, the former White House press secretary responded, "No. Melania Trump thinks about everything she does and she thinks about it for a very long time."