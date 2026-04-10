Why Melania Trump gave Epstein address today? FLOTUS speech sparks Amanda Ungaro, Pam Bondi theories

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, delivered a surprise speech on Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday. The wife of President Donald Trump clarified rumors about Epstein having introduced her to Trump, and also spoke at length about her relation with the late convicted child sex offender, and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. U.S. first lady Melania Trump delivers remarks regarding the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein from the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS) Melania categorically stated that she did not know either of them and their correspondence was based on mere courtesy. However, it is the timing of the speech that took many by surprise. There was a massive outcry when the Justice Department released the final batch of the Epstein files. However since then, a lot has happened in the world – including the US war with Iran – which meant that attention was firmly elsewhere. Also Read | Melania Trump approval rating: First lady accused of massive Epstein ‘cover up’; poll gives bad news Thus, Melania's decision to bring up the Epstein files so publicly reportedly took those in the White House by surprise. Kristen Holmes of CNN noted “Some White House officials were stunned by the timing of the First Lady's remarks, which sparked rumors that she was trying to get out ahead of something.” The Senior White House Correspondent added “One official said there was disagreement among those close to Melania Trump as to whether or not to go through with the remarks, given that the story had died down. But stories linking the first lady to Epstein were still circulating online, and Melania Trump wanted to go on the record with a firm denial, the official said.” Trump also said he did not know ‘anything’ about his wife's plans to speak on the Epstein files. Thus, the suddenness of the move has sparked several theories online. They seem to circle around two individuals Amanda Ungaro and former Attorney General Pam Bondi. Here's all you need to know. What to know about the Amanda Ungaro theory A post on X claimed that Melania might have chosen to speak out because of what Amanda Ungaro has to say. For her part, a profile going by the same name wrote on an archived page of Melania, from her first time as FLOTUS. “Hello Melania, I was around you for 20 years. You knew I was inside ICE, and you know what hurts after all this time?,” Ungaro said, adding “I stayed close to your family — your mother and your father — not because of you, but because of them, at events and everything else.” The profile going by Ungaro then added “So shut your mouth when speaking about me. Because I will expose everything I know.” A person shared Ungaro's remarks and opined “This could be exactly why Melania got in front of cameras today. @AmandaUngaroA is having none of their BS and I’m here for it. I’m here to help, Amanda!”.

Ungaro's alleged reference to ICE comes from when Paolo Zampolli reportedly reached out to the federal agency to check if his ex-girlfriend could be put in detention. Zampolli is the modeling agent who has been credited with bringing Melania to the US and she met Trump at one of his parties, and they eventually married. Zampolli was reportedly accused of wielding influence with Trump to get Ungaro and his son deported. The Brazilian model is also connected to the Epstein scandal and is known to have flown on his plane when she was a teenager. Ungaro met Zampolli when she was 17 and he was 32. Their relationship lasted two decades and they have a 16-year-old son together. After their relationship broke down in 2023, Ungaro reportedly moved to Brazil and married a doctor. While Ungaro and Melania may have moved in the same circles, there's nothing to indicate that the profile's post prompted the First Lady's actions. HT.com could not verify the authenticity of Amanda Ungaro's profile. What to know about the Pam Bondi theory? One theory suggested that Bondi might be willing to spill the beans in front of the Congress and that's what prompted Melania's statement. Notably, Trump's Attorney General stepped down amid criticism over her handling of the Epstein files. “Pam Bondi is FURIOUS at Trump for firing her, and plans to tell Congress EVERYTHING. Grab your popcorn,” wrote a self-described Canadian journalist.

The self-describe scribe followed it up, saying “IT'S COMING. A BOMBSHELL REPORT about Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein STAY TUNED.” However, his claims about Bondi going on a tell-all in front of the Congress is untrue. There's no such report to back the claim and Grok fact-checked him saying "No, there's no proof of that claim. Pam Bondi was fired by Trump as AG on April 2 after ~14 months. NYT and Daily Beast reports say she grew emotional, begged to stay until summer for a "graceful exit," and was downcast—but no sources show her being "furious" or planning to 'tell Congress everything.' Grok further added “Instead, she's dodging a subpoena for an April 14 House Oversight deposition on Epstein files. DOJ says the subpoena was only in her official capacity, so she won't appear (per BBC, NYT, NBC, Reuters). Democrats are threatening contempt if she skips. The original post looks like speculation from online chatter, not facts.” Why did Melania Trump make Epstein address? The FLOTUS released a statement after her address on Epstein.