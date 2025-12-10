What time will the US Fed announce interest rate decision? All on today's FOMC press conference

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the US Federal Reserve is set to announce its decision on interest rates on December 9, Wednesday, at a presser following a two-day meeting that began on December 8, Tuesday. The Federal Reserve logo is visible on the William McChesney Martin Jr. Building on December 9 in Washington, DC.(Getty Images via AFP)

The FOMC's crucial press conference is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Coming on the back of the October 2025 US Federal Reserve meeting, where a rate cut of 25 basis points to the range of 3.75% to 4.00% was implemented, the Fed is widely anticipated to cut the interest rate. The announcement today, thus, is being looked at closely by the global financial markets.

When Will The US Fed's Press Conference Begin?

The FOMC presser today is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET today Here's when to watch it across the different time zones in the US.

Eastern (ET): 2:30 p.m.

Central (CT): 1:30 p.m.

Mountain (MT): 12:30 p.m.

Pacific (PT): 11:30 a.m.

Alaska (AKT): 10:30 a.m.

Hawaii–Aleutian (HST): 9:30 a.m.

What To Know About Today's Press Conference

The rate cut implemented in October - the second in 2025 - came amid rising inflation and the then-ongoing government shutdown in the US. Though the shutdown has now ended, inflation and unemployment in the US continue to rise amid the ongoing tariff wars.

The US Bureau of Labor's revealed in its November data that unemployment in the United States hit 4.4% in September 2025. BLS also reported that the headline inflation rate for the 12 months ending September 2025 was around 3.0%. Month-over-month, the CPI increased 0.3% in September.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell had said that a rate cut in December is not a “foregone conclusion." Despite that, the markets seemed to be factoring in a rate cut, making the possibility quite likely.