    What time will the US Fed announce interest rate decision today? What to expect from FOMC meeting?

    The US Fed will release its policy statement at 2 p.m. ET after its two-day meeting, followed by a live press conference from Chair Jerome Powell in Washington.

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 8:59 PM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    The United States Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its decision on key interest rate on Wednesday, January 28. Despite pressure from the Donald Trump administration to lower interest rates, the market projects the FOMC to keep rates steady.

    A view of the US Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC on January 26. (AFP)
    A view of the US Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC on January 26. (AFP)

    The two-day US Fed meeting will conclude with the release of a policy statement from the US Fed and a press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

    What Time Will The US Fed Announce Interest Rate Decision?

    The US Fed is scheduled to release its policy statement on the outcome of the two-day meeting at 2 p.m. ET. Once the statement is out, Jerome Powell's press conference will air live from the US Fed office in Washington DC.

    Here's when to watch across different US time zones:

    Central Time (CT): 1:00 p.m.

    Mountain Time (MT): 12:00 p.m. (noon)

    Pacific Time (PT): 11:00 a.m.

    Alaska Time (AKT): 10:00 a.m.

    Hawaii–Aleutian Time (HAT): 9:00 a.m.

    Also read: Jerome Powell vs Donald Trump as Justice Department opens probe on Fed

    What To Expect From US Fed Presser Today

    The US Fed's last rate cut came last month (December 2025) when the FOMC cut interest rates by 25 basis points (0.25%) to a target range of 3.50%–3.75%. It was the third consecutive rate cut, after September and October in 2025. Now, markets do not expect further rate cuts in today's announcement- the first of 2026.

    The US indices, however, reacted positively to the US Fed presser amid a host of positive earnings reports from Big Tech companies. The S&P 500 opened at 7000 - for the first time ever. The NASDAQ and Dow Jones both opened higher, gaining 0.62% 23,965.03 points) and 0.29% (49,143.74 points), respectively.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

    recommendedIcon
