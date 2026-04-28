What time will Tyran Stokes announce commitment? Here's how to watch Inside NBA episode

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 prospect of the 2026 NCAA basketball class, is set to announce his commitment decision on ESPN's Inside NBA on Tuesday, April 28. With Portland out of the race, Stokes is set to decide between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Tyran Stokes, playing for Team USA attempts a layup past Ikenna Alozie #1 of the Team World during the second half at Moda Center on April 11.(Getty Images via AFP)

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However, the timing of the announcement today has caused some confusion. Initially, college basketball insider Matt Norlander reported that Stokes will appear on the Inside NBA program on ESPN at 3:30pm ET. However, he later said that instead of 3:30pm ET, the show will go live at 6:30pm ET.

"UPDATE: Source just texted to clarify. After initially communicating that it was 3:30 ET, Tyran Stokes' public college commitment will now instead be sometime around 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 Pacific on Inside the NBA on ESPN with Ernie, Shaq, Charles and Kenny," Matt Norlander.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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