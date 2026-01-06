What's going on between Brittany Furlan and Ronnie Radke? ‘Catfishing’ row explained

The ongoing saga between Brittany Furlan and Falling in Reverse lead vocalist Ronnie Radke took a new turn on Monday after TMZ reported that Radke had filed a restraining order against Furlan, alleging that she had been stalking him. Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee. (Brittany Furlan on Instagram)

The controversy first erupted in May 2025 when Furlan claimed she was catfished into a romance by someone posing as Ronnie Radke. It made headlines then, with the revelation that it caused major problems between Furlan and her husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

While many thought that the matter had ended with the revelation, it seemed to have dragged on. In a series of posts on Snapchat earlier in January, she suggested that she was not catfished and the social media accounts that lured her into a romance belonged to Radke.

Radke had denied the claims and said that he had reported the incident to the FBI. Now, he has filed a restraining order against Furlan in LA Superior Court, TMZ reported, citing court records. Radke alleges in the TRO that Brittany Furlan stalked him on several occasions after he allegedly ignored her messages, per the report.

It included one occasion where she allegedly drove to his house and waited in front of it, and another occasion where she allegedly followed Radke to a doctor's appointment and kept staring at him, the lawsuit claims.

Meanwhile, a representative of Furlan has denied the allegations and called the lawsuit "frivolous."

Brittany Furlan's Fresh Allegations

Brittany Furlan recently dropped fresh allegations claiming that she was not catfished, and it was indeed Mike Radke who was communicating with her.

She shared screenshots of her interactions with an Instagram account as supposed evidence to back up her claim. First up, she claimed that the account that contacted her left comments on social media posts by Saraya, the ex-girlfriend of Ronnie Radke.

Secondly, she claimed that on checking the forgot password option for the Instagram account, the last two digits of the mobile number associated with it matched with Radke's.

Also read: Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, breaks silence on split rumours, ‘I’ve been going throug a lot'

Furlan's Rep Hits Out At Radke

Representatives of Brittany Furlan issued a statement calling the lawsuit frivolous and offensive.

"We are aware of the restraining order petition that has been filed," the statement issued to TMZ read. "The claims being made about Ms. Furlan are not accurate.

"Our legal counsel issued multiple cease-and-desist notices in May after what we considered to be a pattern of harassment, bullying and false public statements about her. Those notices were acknowledged but the behavior continued. Ms. Furlan will respond through the court process and hopes the matter can be resolved peacefully."